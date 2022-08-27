EDITORIAL: Zeroing in

The national press has been reporting on a new education trend, which reminds that just because something is new and trendy doesn't mean it's necessarily an improvement. The trend is called No Zero Grading. Apparently, it's been around for years. But we're just now noticing it.

From what we've read in The Washington Post and other websites, it goes like this: Giving a kid a "0" on a report--maybe because he didn't turn it in--is hard to make up. He could get a 100 percent on the next assignment, yet that zero averages to a 50 grade, which is still failing. And that might lead to kids giving up early. So instead, teachers shouldn't be allowed to give grades lower than a 50 percent.

A lot of school districts have adopted that trend. We can only wonder how many have in Arkansas.

Talk about inflation. This trend would seem the best way to continue a problem already seen too much in schools today: grade inflation.

Not to be too harsh, but sticks are as important as carrots in . . . almost every human endeavor. Including education. Kids don't do math homework on a cool autumn Saturday because it feels good. (Most kids don't, anyway.) In our experience with teens, they already know exactly how much they have to do to keep good grades in each class, and a lot of them won't do one bit more. Someday we'll tell you about the kid who kept track of how many times he could skip homework assignments and still walk away with a gentleman's C.

Once again, what lessons are the adults teaching? And we don't mean math and English. What lessons are we teaching our kids about responsibility and accountability?

You earn a zero, but don't get a zero? Because somebody has decided that would hurt your feelings?

And is this any kind of way to back up teachers?

As multiple studies keep showing American students falling behind other industrial nations in several categories of education, this new No Zero Grading would seem to improve our numbers in at least one classification: self-esteem.

Whether it's deserved can be debated.