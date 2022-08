OLA — Chandler Cheek was 6 of 8 for 162 yards and 3 touchdown passes as England (1-0) jumped out to a 40-0 lead in the first quarter and rolled on the road.

Demario Carter caught a scoring pass and returned a 76-yard punt for a score while Nehemiah Solee, Ty’un Miller and Zack Earp added touchdowns – all in the opening quarter for the Lions.

Cheek, who also rushed for 67 yards and contributed five 2-point conversions, threw a 5-yard score to Nick Brown in the second quarter.