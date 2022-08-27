Free up iPad storage by offloading apps

I have friends who buy new iPads when theirs run out of storage space. But here's an easy way to free up space: Offload apps you're not using. It's nearly automatic.

Tap "Settings," then "General," then "Storage." You'll see a list of apps. Choose one and tap "offload." You won't lose any data associated with it. Besides, you can always tap it again to bring it back. I just saved more than half a gigabyte by offloading iMovie, which I'd only used once.

Another way to go is to send photos to your computer. In Windows, when I plugged my iPhone SE into a USB port on my computer, Windows popped up with a message asking me what I wanted to do. I chose "import photos." On a Mac, plug in your iPhone or iPad and open the Photos app. Click "import" and choose an album or start a new one.

IF IN DOUBT, GOOGLE IT

A reader asked me if the message she got was a scam. So I Googled the first several words: "Yahoo! customers who have not upgraded their email account will no longer be able to log in to their Yahoo Mail through this email address... Kindly click on the attachment." Yep, definitely a scam.

The fake message went on to say that the verification was part of two-factor identification. But that's not how two-factor identification works. When you go to a site where you've set it up, they'll ask you to check your phone for a code they just sent. The code is the only thing you should verify. Ignore any other requests. If you think they're legitimate, call the company to check.

ENDING SPAM CALLS

After I wrote about MagicJack's spam-blocking service for landlines, a reader asked me how to activate it. Here's how.

Sign into your account and click "Call Features" along the top of the screen. Next, click "Automated Call Screening." When you toggle the switch on, callers will have to tap a number before getting connected. Spammers can't tap because they use auto dialers.

This really works. The reader said he used to get three or four a day. Now he gets none. It made him appreciate Jimmy Buffet's song, "If the phone doesn't ring, it's me." I haven't gotten a single spam call since activating it either.

The reader also asked my advice on getting rid of static on the line. MagicJack suggested the problem might be solved by plugging the MagicJack device into a different Ethernet port on the router. "I wish I had tried that simple fix years ago," he said. It worked.

Faulty cables can also cause poor call quality and other malfunctions. My old printer stopped working when its USB cable went bad.

RESPONSE TO THE PARTY PRINTER

A reader asked whether the party printer I mentioned, the Canon Ivy, prints photos that don't fade. What a great question.

Zink photos don't fade over time, according to CanonUSA. Others say they will fade eventually but not for many years. They are durable and resistant to water and smudges. Of course, it's important to keep them out of direct sunlight.

WHERE TO PLACE ALEXA

CNET has a long article about where not to place your Amazon Echo with Alexa. It was all obvious stuff, like not putting it in the bathtub. But where should you put it? Here are five suggestions: One: in a place where you can see Alexa's notifications light up. Two: on your bedside table. Three: on the edge of your kitchen counter, far from the sink. Four: on a shelf. Five: on a wall not facing a window. A window is bad, CNET says, because someone might use your Alexa to get access to your other home devices. This seems unlikely to me, but even paranoids have enemies.

A NEW PHOTO DAILY

You can have a lovely photo on your Windows computer screen that changes every day, if you download "Bing Desktop." To get info on the photo you're looking at, click the Windows "Action Center" in the right corner of your screen. You'll notice a little blue "b" for Bing. Click it to see the location of the photo of the day. Click again to get more info.

On a Chromebook, press the track pad with two fingers, which is the equivalent of right-clicking with a mouse. Choose "set wallpaper."

AVOID MONSTER CABLES

If you put a monster charging cable, say 140 watts, in a device that came with a 20 watt charger, there's a risk of fire from overheating, says ZDNet. Use the cable that came with your device or buy one that has the same specs.

INTERNUT

"Xiaomi's shuffling humanoid is here to cheer you up." Search on that phrase to see a robot fall on its face multiple times. The company says it will comfort you when you're sad. It recognizes 45 emotions.

DELIVERY DRONES

Things are looking up for drones. Over 1.5 million drone deliveries worldwide are expected this year, says ZME Science. Of course, they can't open mailboxes or shoo dogs. Delivering one package at a time isn't efficient either. But those limitations could be overcome with the right software and more powerful flying robots.

According to a new study by Carnegie Mellon University, drones carrying small parcels emit 84% less greenhouse gas emissions than diesel trucks, and use 94% less energy.

Joy Schwabach can be reached by email at joy.schwabach@gmail.com.