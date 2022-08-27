GLEN ROSE 38, CROSSETT 28

CROSSETT -- Glen Rose (1-0) outdueled Crossett (0-1).

Glen Rose led 15-0 at halftime. Crossett scored seven points in the third quarter, but Glen Rose registered a safety to extend their lead to 17-7 entering the final period.

Crossett rallied with 21 points in the third quarter. The Beavers responded with 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter for the final score.

For Crossett, quarterback Max Brooks completed 9 of 20 passes for 198 yards and 3 touchdowns. Armod Williams logged seven tackles, including five unassisted. Playing wide receiver and linebacker, Michael Harris caught 2 passes for 84 yards and one touchdown and made 6 tackles, including 5 unassisted.