GOSNELL 52, PIGGOTT 8

GOSNELL -- Reid Shelton completed 11 of 15 passes for 222 yards and three touchdowns to lift Gosnell (1-0) over Piggott (0-1).

Floyd Williams III gained 79 yards and scored 3 touchdowns on 11 carries. He scored on runs of 5, 13, and 35 yards.

Cam Williams caught 5 passes for 149 yards and 2 touchdowns that covered 41 and 58 yards, respectively.

Joe Carpenter returned an interception 70 yards for a touchdown to post Piggott's only score.