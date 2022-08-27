GREENE COUNTY TECH 35, PARAGOULD 0

PARAGOULD -- Greene County Tech (1-0) shut out its crosstown rival Paragould (0-1).

The Golden Eagles took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Camden Farmer completed a 20-yard pass to Connor Gerrish to give Greene County Tech a 21-0 lead. Brookes Reddick extended the lead with a rushing touchdown to 28-0 in the third quarter.

Calvin Spearman had a 4-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. Levi Compton's PAT was good to provide the final margin.