HARDING ACADEMY 51, VALLEY VIEW 35

JONESBORO -- Quarterback Owen Miller completed 27 of 31 passes for 394 yards to lead Harding Academy (1-0) to a win over Valley View (0-1).

Kyler Hoover caught 10 passes for 146 yards for Harding Academy, and Landon Koch brought in eight passes for 162 yards. Endy McGalliard hauled in eight passes for 115 yards and three touchdowns.

The Wildcats scored first with a 22-yard pass from Miller to McGalliard, and the pair connected again on a 10-yard touchdown pass. Both PATs failed, giving Harding Academy a 12-7 lead.

In the second quarter, Miller connected with Landon Koch on a 33-yard touchdown pass. Heath Griffin also scored for Harding Academy on a 1-yard touchdown run. Miller hit McGalliard for the two-point conversion.

In the fourth quarter, Kyle Ferrie padded the Wildcats' lead with a 47-yard field goal.