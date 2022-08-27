Harper returns to Phils’ lineup, drives in two runs

PHILADELPHIA -- Bryce Harper hit a two-run single in his first at-bat after a 52-game absence due to a broken left thumb, helping the streaking Philadelphia Phillies to a 7-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday night.

Harper grounded out twice and lined out sharply in his three other at-bats in his first action since being hit on the hand by San Diego Padres left-hander Blake Snell on June 25. The reigning NL MVP batted cleanup as the designated hitter and helped the Phillies win their fifth consecutive game.

"I'm just happy to be back, get in there and help this team win," Harper said.

Philadelphia, which went 32-20 without Harper, began play in second place in the NL wild-card race.

"I'm just trying to come in here and not screw it up; they're playing so well," Harper said. "It's been fun to be able to watch and even more fun to go out there and be around them."

Rhys Hoskins singled, doubled and drove in a run for the Phillies.

Bryan Reynolds, Ben Gamel and Rodolfo Castro homered for the Pirates, who have lost six in a row and 12 of 14. Pittsburgh dropped to 47-78.

Harper jogged out for warmups to loud cheers and "Let's Go Harper!" chants 25 minutes before first pitch. The ovation from the announced crowd of 30,546 was deafening when Harper was introduced 20 minutes later. The cheers grew even louder, accompanied by a standing ovation and "M-V-P!" chants, when he stepped to the plate with no outs and the bases loaded in the first.

"I started laughing because it's awesome," Harper said of the reception. "I love those types of moments, I love those opportunities, I love jam-packed crowds and being able to play in front of 40,000 people. That's what it's all about."

BRAVES 11, CARDINALS 4 William Contreras went 4 for 5 with a double and 3 RBI as Atlanta defeated St. Louis.

CUBS 4, BREWERS 3 (10) Ian Happ hit two two-run home runs for Chicago's only hits, and the Cubs beat Milwaukee in 10 innings.

DODGERS 10, MARLINS 6 (10) Mookie Betts homered twice and hit a go-ahead double in the Dodgers' five-run 10th inning to lead Los Angeles past Miami.

METS 7, ROCKIES 6 Mark Canha hit two clutch doubles and Pete Alonso singled home the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning to give New York a victory over Colorado.

REDS 7, NATIONALS 3 Donovan Solano hit a two-run double off Cade Cavalli in the pitching prospect's big league debut, and Cincinnati beat Washington.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ANGELS 12, BLUE JAYS 0 Mike Trout hit a two-run home run to become the highest-scoring player in Angels history, Reid Detmers and four relievers combined on a six-hitter, and Los Angeles halted a six-game losing streak by routing Toronto.

ORIOLES 2, ASTROS 0 Rookie Kyle Bradish pitched a gem, throwing eight strong innings before two relievers completed the four-hitter to lead Baltimore to a win over Houston.

RANGERS 7, TIGERS 6 Nathaniel Lowe, Ezequiel Duran and Mark Mathias homered in the first three innings, and Texas held on to beat Detroit.

RED SOX 9, RAYS 8 Xander Bogaerts hit a three-run home run, and Boston stopped Tampa Bay's six-game win streak.

YANKEES 3, ATHLETICS 2 Aaron Judge hit a three-run blast in the fifth inning for his 49th home run of the season and Gerrit Cole (10-6) struck out 11 as New York defeated Oakland.

INTERLEAGUE

DIAMONDBACKS 7, WHITE SOX 2 Josh Rojas hit a three-run double and Emmanual Rivera had a two-run home run in a six-run inning, and Arizona beat Chicago.

PADRES 13, ROYALS 5 Ha-seong Kim drove in five runs and finished a triple shy of the cycle as San Diego defeated Kansas City.

TWINS 9, GIANTS 0 Gilberto Celestino hit a bases-clearing double and Gary Sanchez added two-run home run, all in a six-run third inning, as Minnesota snapped a six-game skid with a victory over San Francisco.





