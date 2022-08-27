Heritage ends skid for new coach

ROGERS HERITAGE 16, SILOAM SPRINGS 14

ROGERS -- Tillman McNair and Rogers Heritage made first-year Coach Eric Munoz a winner in his War Eagles debut.

McNair returned a punt 90 yards for a touchdown and caught 5 passes for 117 yards, including a crucial 26-yard reception on fourth-and-13 to allow Heritage to run out the clock in a 16-14 victory over Siloam Springs on Friday night at David Gates Stadium.

It was Heritage's first win since the 2020 season and snapped a 19-game losing streak.

"I'm excited for them to get to feel what it tastes like to get a win," Munoz said. "They've been wanting it so bad, and they've been working so hard for it. To see tears in some of these guys' eyes means a lot to me. It's just one game. I told them, enjoy it tonight, and we've got to wake up tomorrow and get ready for the next one."

Heritage's last win was 55-12 over Springfield (Mo.) Central on Sept. 4, 2020.

On Friday, the War Eagles jumped on the Panthers early with two touchdowns and a safety in the first half.

Amere Dingle broke loose for a 34-yard touchdown run on the first drive of the game to give Heritage a 7-0 lead.

The War Eagles went up 9-0 after recording a safety when Panthers punter Carlos Sandoval struggled with a snap and threw the ball out of the end zone.

McNair's 90-yard punt return with 11:30 left in the first half made it 16-0.

"It's senior leadership," Munoz said. "Tillman's been a heck of a player for us. Great leader, the example of what you want in a leader. We've got a lot of seniors that have been doing that. We've got a lot of seniors on this team and they've bought in to what we're doing. and they believe in our standard and that's what they're working for."

Siloam Springs put together an 80-yard scoring drive and got big runs from Jed Derwin and Jackson Still to cut the lead to 16-8 on Still's touchdown run and two-point conversion.

The Panthers threatened again late in the first half, but Still was intercepted by Terrail Myers.

The Panthers marched 97 yards spanning the third and fourth quarters to get within 16-14, but the two-point run by Still failed.

Heritage's Alex Saelzler intercepted two passes by Still in the second half to keep the War Eagles ahead.

"We gave up 16 points in the first quarter," Siloam Springs Coach Brandon Craig said. "We played shutout ball for three quarters. When we don't make plays in space, that's where we get hurt. Tonight we missed a few plays in space. We had a few turnovers that hurt us, but we had a ton of young guys playing."

Dingle led Heritage with 25 carries for 110 yards. Quarterback Carter Hensley completed 10 of 21 passes for 145 yards.

Still competed 12 of 24 for 145 yards and rushed 17 times for 109 yards. Derwin had 73 yards on 16 carries, while Jonathon Graves had 74 yards on four catches.