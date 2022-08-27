Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Sports Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas iPad
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

High school football scores and schedule

Today at 2:30 a.m.

Tuesday's games

Alma 27, Van Buren 7

Prescott 47, Bismarck 28*

Thursday's games

LR Parkview 48, Springdale Har-Ber 26*

Watson Chapel 48, Texarkana 0

Spring Hill 38, Parkers Chapel 22

Friday's games

Arkadelphia 41, Camden Fairview 21

Ashdown 28, Hamburg 13

Batesville 40, Searcy 39

Bigelow 41, Atkins 20

Bearden at Drew Central

Beebe 43, Jacksonville 6

Benton Harmony Grove 41, Lake Village 6

Bentonville 56, Broken Arrow, Okla. 46

Bentonville West 28, Tulsa Washington 7

Booneville 36, Pine Bluff Dollarway 6

Brookland 6, Jonesboro Westside 0

Cabot 31, Fayetteville 28

Camden Harmony Grove 39, Junction City 0

Centerpoint 34, Hackett 32

Carlisle at Palestine-Wheatley

Clinton at Cave City

Conway Christian at Quitman

Dardanelle 43, Little Rock Hall 7

DeWitt 28, Barton 16

Dierks 29, Fouke 27

Elkins 32, Pottsville 14

England at Two Rivers

Episcopal Collegiate 47, Decatur 0

Farmington 49, Greenbrier 20

Forrest City at Mills

Fort Smith Southside at Fort Smith Northside

Gentry 41, Westville, Okla. 8

Glen Rose 38, Crossett 28

Gosnell 44, Piggott 7

Greene County Tech 35, Paragould 0

Harding Academy 51, Valley View 35

Harrison 24, Springdale 14

Harrisburg at Cross County

Hazen 50, Marianna 8

Helena-West Helena at Clarendon

Horatio at Foreman

Hot Springs 47, Vilonia 39

Hoxie 14, Trumann 6

Johnson County Westside at Dover

Lafayette County at Gurdon

Lake Hamilton 47, Hot Springs Lakeside 20

Lamar 35, Huntsville 12

Lincoln 58, Greenland 38

Little Rock Catholic 23, North Little Rock 6*

Little Rock Christian 41, Little Rock Central 6

Lamar 35, Huntsville 12

Lonoke 43, Central Arkansas Christian 13

Magnet Cove 45, Poyen 22

Magnolia at Nashville

Malvern 35, Riverview 0

Mansfield 41, Magazine 6

Marked Tree 54, Hector 19

Maumelle 28, Sylvan Hills 27, OT

Mayflower at Smackover

Melbourne 34, Bald Knob 14

Mena at De Queen

Mineral Springs 45, Jessieville 30

Morrilton 13, Russellville 7

Monticello at Fordyce

Nettleton 49, Mountain Home 39

Newport 34, Osceola 28

Ozark 49, Clarksville 28

Pea Ridge 27, Gravette 20

Perryville 48, Cedarville 18

Pocahontas 28, Batesville Southside 7

Portageville, Mo. at Corning

Pulaski Academy 55, Joe T. Robinson 29

Rector 50, Marshall 18

Rison 31, Dumas 12

Rivercrest 47, Manila 12

Rogers Heritage 16, Siloam Springs 14

Rogers at Little Rock Southwest

Salem at Earle

Star City 49, Bauxite 14

Stillwater, Okla. 41, Greenwood 27

Stuttgart 31, Warren 28

Waldron 48, Paris 7

Walnut Ridge 32, Highland 22

West Fork 28, Green Forest 14

West Memphis 21, Jonesboro 20

White Hall 27, Sheridan 24

Wynne 21, Marion 10

Yellville-Summit at Baptist Prep

8-MAN

Brinkley 44, Marvell 8

Today's game

Benton at Bryant*

*War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock

Print Headline: High school football schedule

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT