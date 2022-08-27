High school football scores and schedule

Tuesday's games
Alma 27, Van Buren 7
Prescott 47, Bismarck 28*
Thursday's games
LR Parkview 48, Springdale Har-Ber 26*
Watson Chapel 48, Texarkana 0
Spring Hill 38, Parkers Chapel 22
Friday's games
Arkadelphia 41, Camden Fairview 21
Ashdown 28, Hamburg 13
Batesville 40, Searcy 39
Bigelow 41, Atkins 20
Bearden at Drew Central
Beebe 43, Jacksonville 6
Benton Harmony Grove 41, Lake Village 6
Bentonville 56, Broken Arrow, Okla. 46
Bentonville West 28, Tulsa Washington 7
Booneville 36, Pine Bluff Dollarway 6
Brookland 6, Jonesboro Westside 0
Cabot 31, Fayetteville 28
Camden Harmony Grove 39, Junction City 0
Centerpoint 34, Hackett 32
Carlisle at Palestine-Wheatley
Clinton at Cave City
Conway Christian at Quitman
Dardanelle 43, Little Rock Hall 7
DeWitt 28, Barton 16
Dierks 29, Fouke 27
Elkins 32, Pottsville 14
England at Two Rivers
Episcopal Collegiate 47, Decatur 0
Farmington 49, Greenbrier 20
Forrest City at Mills
Fort Smith Southside at Fort Smith Northside
Gentry 41, Westville, Okla. 8
Glen Rose 38, Crossett 28
Gosnell 44, Piggott 7
Greene County Tech 35, Paragould 0
Harding Academy 51, Valley View 35
Harrison 24, Springdale 14
Harrisburg at Cross County
Hazen 50, Marianna 8
Helena-West Helena at Clarendon
Horatio at Foreman
Hot Springs 47, Vilonia 39
Hoxie 14, Trumann 6
Johnson County Westside at Dover
Lafayette County at Gurdon
Lake Hamilton 47, Hot Springs Lakeside 20
Lamar 35, Huntsville 12
Lincoln 58, Greenland 38
Little Rock Catholic 23, North Little Rock 6*
Little Rock Christian 41, Little Rock Central 6
Lonoke 43, Central Arkansas Christian 13
Magnet Cove 45, Poyen 22
Magnolia at Nashville
Malvern 35, Riverview 0
Mansfield 41, Magazine 6
Marked Tree 54, Hector 19
Maumelle 28, Sylvan Hills 27, OT
Mayflower at Smackover
Melbourne 34, Bald Knob 14
Mena at De Queen
Mineral Springs 45, Jessieville 30
Morrilton 13, Russellville 7
Monticello at Fordyce
Nettleton 49, Mountain Home 39
Newport 34, Osceola 28
Ozark 49, Clarksville 28
Pea Ridge 27, Gravette 20
Perryville 48, Cedarville 18
Pocahontas 28, Batesville Southside 7
Portageville, Mo. at Corning
Pulaski Academy 55, Joe T. Robinson 29
Rector 50, Marshall 18
Rison 31, Dumas 12
Rivercrest 47, Manila 12
Rogers Heritage 16, Siloam Springs 14
Rogers at Little Rock Southwest
Salem at Earle
Star City 49, Bauxite 14
Stillwater, Okla. 41, Greenwood 27
Stuttgart 31, Warren 28
Waldron 48, Paris 7
Walnut Ridge 32, Highland 22
West Fork 28, Green Forest 14
West Memphis 21, Jonesboro 20
White Hall 27, Sheridan 24
Wynne 21, Marion 10
Yellville-Summit at Baptist Prep
8-MAN
Brinkley 44, Marvell 8
Today's game
Benton at Bryant*
*War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock