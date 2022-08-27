Hildreth’s 3 TDs boost Smackover

SMACKOVER -- In the offseason, Smackover made the decision to move D'Kylan Hildreth from wide receiver to quarterback.

One game into the season and the move has already paid immediate dividends.

A senior, Hildreth ran for three scores, including the game-winning touchdown with 3:08 left in the fourth quarter, as Smackover rallied past Mayflower 24-21 in the season opener for both schools on Friday night.

The game was a nip-and-tuck affair throughout with the Eagles taking the lead early in the fourth quarter only to see the Bucks rally.

Hildreth's 36-yard run gave Smackdown a first down in Mayflower territory and a penalty on the Eagles helped extend the drive.

Hildreth then scored on a 1-yard run to give the Bucks their third lead of the game.

RJ Boone sealed the win moments later with a tackle for a loss on a fourth-down play by the Eagles.

The Eagles scored on the first possession of the game, but the Bucks answered with Boone scoring on an 8-yard run with 1:07 left in the first quarter to tie the game at 6-6.

The scored was tied at 6-6 at the end of the first quarter, but Hildreth gave the Bucks the lead with a 10-yard run at the 7:04 mark to make it 12-6.

But the Eagles fought back and took a 13-12 lead with 23 seconds left in the half.

In the third quarter, Hildreth scored on a 13-yard run to give the Bucks their second lead of the game at 18-13.

The Bucks led by the same score at the end of the third quarter, but the Eagles reclaimed the lead just 53 seconds into the fourth quarter with a successful two-point conversion tacked on to make it 21-18.

However, Hildreth and later Boone would have the final word, giving the Bucks a win in their season opener for the second straight year.

The Bucks' defense came up with several big plays with Tanner Mitchell recording an interception while also forcing a fumble that was recovered by Trace Davis.

Regan Barton also recovered a fumble for Smackover.

The Bucks (1-0) will hit the road for the first of a two-game road trip when they take on Episcopal Collegiate in Little Rock next week.

Mayflower (0-1) hosts Drew Central next week.