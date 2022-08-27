Hillbillies use turnovers, running game in victoru

OZARK 49, CLARKSVILLE 28

OZARK -- Turnovers and two scores sandwiched by halftime helped key Ozark's 49-28 season-opening win over Clarksville on Friday night at Hillbilly Stadium.

The Hillbillies turned three Panther turnovers into touchdowns. Also, Ozark scored in the final seconds of the first half, and then took the second-half kickoff and scored again to build a 35-14 cushion that Clarksville could not overcome.

"We knew it was going to be a dogfight with them," Hillbillies Coach Jeremie Burns said. "We had some good plays on defense when we needed to make them."

Ozark gained 457 total yards, including 113 yards passing. Landon Wright rushed for 134 yards and a touchdown and threw for two more scores. Running back Eli Masingale scored three touchdowns in the first half while also rushing for 134 yards.

"Landon came up with some big plays when we needed them and receivers made some plays as well," Burns said.

Ozark's three nonconference games to start the season are all rival games -- Clarksville, at Booneville next week and at Charleston on Sept. 9.

"It does not get any easier from here," Burns said.

The Panthers, running the Single Wing, rushed for 330 yards, paced by quarterback Authur Alvarez, who gained 133 yards and scored three touchdowns.

"[Clarksville] is such a powerful team. Alvarez is a great back and their line is big and physical," Burns said. "They do a great job offensively. It is always hard to prepare for their misdirection and power plays. It is tough to keep up where the ball is going. We tried to stay at home and not get out of position."

As it turned out, the turnovers were just as important in stopping Clarksville as it was for Ozark to score on those miscues. Those three turnovers helped the Hillbillies build a 28-14 halftime lead.

The momentum would shift to the Hillbillies at the end of the first quarter after consecutive lost fumbles by Clarksville led to a pair of Ozark touchdowns in a 14-second span.

Luke Siebenmorgen fumbled at the Ozark 40 and Hillbillies defender M.J. Parker scooped up the ball and returned it to the Panther 36. Five plays later, Wright scored from the Clarksville 5 and Ozark led 14-7 with 35 seconds left in the quarter.

On the next play from scrimmage, Clarksville fumbled again, and Jacob Della recovered at the Panthers' 41. Masingale took a power sweep on the left end and broke free for the touchdown and a 21-7 lead with 21 seconds left in the first quarter.

The third Panther turnover happened with 2:16 left in the first half when Gavin Gilbreth recovered a fumble at the Clarksville 23. Five plays later, Masingale scored from the Panthers' 3 with 24 seconds left for a 28-14 halftime edge.

Ozark then opened the second half with a 69-yard, 11-play drive that took over 5 minutes off the clock. On fourth and 9, Wright hit M.J. Parker on the right sideline and he broke two tackles to score, pushing the lead to 35-14.