Hot Springs wins in offensive battle against Vilonia

HOT SPRINGS -- In an offensive battle Friday night, Hot Springs opened the season by defeating Vilonia 47-39.

The Eagles (0-1) were 9-1 last season, but lost more 30 players from that team..

"Vilonia's a real well-ran program," Hot Springs Coach Darrell Burnett. "So I know they lost a lot of starters, but they were going to be good. We made a lot of mistakes when we played. I'm just going to be honest with you, but I'm happy about the win. Any time you can beat a good program like them, you know."

Burnett said he was pleased with many things, but noted the Trojans (1-0) have to play more physically on defense and play faster overall. Their biggest drawback on the night, he said, was lack of communication.

Hot Springs junior quarterback Matthew Contreras found a wide-open T.J. Brogdon downfield on the third play of the game for a quick 6-0 lead. Running back Zamarian Wilson tacked on another score at the 7:53 mark of the first quarter for a 13-0 lead.

Vilonia answered two minutes later when running back Kainon Shaw drove in from 8 yards out. Wilson would score again for Hot Springs before Richard Schultz rushed 15 yards for the touchdown with 14 seconds left to go in the first quarter.

Burnett said staying ahead early was the key in the win.

"That's the thing, when you get up 12, and you get up 14, 16 points, you're really one stop away from it being a 24-point ballgame," he said. "And that's the little things that matter. When you can get a 24-point lead, well you force them to do one thing. They're fixing to have to pass, they're fixing to have to screen; you take away their running game. So now you can run your mixed coverages and you can play your games in the boundary like we were doing, you know, when we were able to get off the field. When you give them the option to pass, run, screen, misdirection, vertical ball -- all that stuff -- they're tough to play against."

Hot Springs kept a 27-19 lead at the half, but the Eagles cut the deficit to 40-32 heading into the fourth quarter, even though turnovers plagued Vilonia.

Vilonia Coach Todd Langrell said he thought the big plays the Trojans made were the difference inthe game.

"They got some athletes out there on the outside," he said. "They threw a hitch here for, you know, a missed tackle and went 40 yards. And then a deep ball there. Man, [Hot Springs has] got a lot of athletes; [the] quarterback's good.

"Couldn't put pressure on him. So, I mean, that's the difference in the ballgame. We didn't score twice. Our drives stall. We had a couple fourth downs we went for and ... we hadn't been stopping them, so I thought we had to try to do that to stay in the game.

"But that's definitely the difference in the game. I thought our pass protection was good. Offensively, I mean, [39 points], that's enough to win if we get a few stops. We got tired. I think that's the major thing. It's thick out here and I got to do a better job at getting our kids in shape. And they did a good job early on; their pace was really high. We weren't prepared for it, so we got to do a better job at that too."

Each team scored once in the fourth quarter with Hot Springs' Octavious Rhodes grabbing the long pass from Contreras less than two minutes in, and Vilonia scored on a final drive in the final minute of play.

Contreras threw for 235 yards, completing 9 of 16 passes while Vilonia quarterback Wesley McKissack was 25 of 37 for 394 yards.