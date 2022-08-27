In-league moves a hopping trend

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas and LSU didn't work out a football trade in the offseason, it just looked that way.

The Razorbacks and Tigers, SEC West rivals, swapped two players each on defense.

Arkansas lost defensive backs Joe Foucha and Greg Brooks, both Louisiana natives, to LSU.

The Razorbacks added cornerback Dwight McGlothern, who started six games for LSU last season, and Tigers defensive end Landon Jackson.

Arkansas has four transfers from other SEC teams, including linebacker Drew Sanders (Alabama) and safety Latavious Brini (Georgia). Sanders is set to be a starter, while Brini, McGlothern and Jackson all figure to be on the two-deep chart.

"A big thing for me was trying to stay in the SEC," said Sanders, who is from Denton, Texas. "But between staying in the SEC, I wanted to be closer to home, too."

Sanders, a junior who played in 12 games at Alabama last season with three starts, said he also considered Oklahoma and Texas, both Big 12 teams that will join the SEC no later than the 2025 season.

In the end, Arkansas and the SEC won out with Sanders over the Sooners and Longhorns.

"There's a big sense of pride with playing in the SEC," Sanders said. "And I just still wanted to be a part of that."

Presidents and chancellors of SEC schools voted in June 2021 to allow players who transfer within the conference to have immediate eligibility.

The vote ended a long-standing SEC rule that required players who transferred within the conference to sit out for a year.

Arkansas is among 12 SEC teams that lost players to other conference teams in the offseason and 12 that added a combined 32 players from other conference teams

"It's hard to say anything negative about it whenever we're doing it, too," Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman said, "when we're going and getting players from LSU and Georgia and Alabama."

Pittman said his original thought on the transfer portal was that it would be used primarily by players who weren't able to get on the field at their current schools and would transfer from the SEC to a mid-major conference.

"But really what it's come down to now, a lot of it is, 'I'm not playing as much as I want to. I see somewhere else that I can go to and play right away,' " Pittman said.

Pittman said how much a player might be able to earn for his Name, Image and Likeness also can figure into transfer decisions.

"Managing your roster right now is the hardest thing to do, in my opinion, as a head coach in college football," he said. "But I think you have to transfer within the conference if you're going to have the transfer rule, because most of the time the players that we're looking for are in this league."

The two teams that didn't add any SEC transfers are on opposite ends of the spectrum -- defending national champion Georgia and Vanderbilt, which has lost 21 consecutive conference games.

The Commodores lost transfers to Alabama (offensive lineman Tyler Steen) and Ole Miss (free safety Dashaun Jerkins).

Piling on Vanderbilt is that the Commodores play the Crimson Tide and Rebels in their first two SEC games.

All three of Alabama's SEC transfers -- wide receiver Jermaine Burton (Georgia), cornerback Eli Ricks (LSU) and Steen -- were voted to preseason all-conference teams by media members.

Burton and Ricks were first-team picks and Steen was a third-team pick. Ricks also is a first-team Associated Press preseason All-American.

When Georgia beat Alabama 33-18 in last season's College Football Playoff championship game, Burton had two catches for 28 yards and drew a pass interference penalty.

"Every once in a while it has come up," Tide quarterback Bryce Young said at SEC Media Days when asked if Burton has talked much about Georgia's victory over Alabama. "But he's with us now. I'm excited for him. We've already developed a lot of chemistry."

Ole Miss added seven SEC players -- the most of any team in the conference. The additions include two transfers from arch-rival Mississippi State: wide receivers Malik Heath and Jacobi Moore.

"I just looked at it like you would in the NFL," Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin, who added 17 transfers overall, said in an interview with The Associated Press. "Sometimes there are years you need to go sign more free agents than you do other years based off what you have and your needs. That part excites me about it, that you can fix problems fast."

Kentucky and South Carolina are the only SEC teams that didn't have any players transfer within the conference.

"There are so many guys that are transferring around the SEC that it's crazy, but it's the life we're living now," Auburn tight end John Samuel Shenker said at Media Days. "To help your team, it's easier to bring in transfers than high school guys that might need a couple years to adjust to SEC ball.

"Now you've got guys that have played SEC ball that are transferring in and they're ready to play immediately. If you feel you can win now, you want some more experience in certain areas that you feel depleted in."

Zach Calzada, who started at quarterback for Texas A&M last season, transferred to Auburn. Among the quarterbacks competing for the starting job for the Aggies is LSU transfer Max Johnson.

"Wild, wild West," Texas A&M Coach Jimbo Fisher said at Media Days about SEC player movement within the conference. "It is crazy. It's the times we're in.

"Did you ever think it would come to that? No. But at the same time, there's reasons to transfer, I get that.

"But I hope these guys will try to stick things out at times. ... It makes it an interesting show, though, that's for sure."

Calzada completed 15 of 29 passes for 192 yards without a turnover when the Aggies beat the Tigers 20-3 last season to start a five-game losing streak for Auburn.

"I hated to lose Zach," Fisher said. "He has tremendous arm talent. He's competitive, he's tough, he's smart. He's a team guy. Zach will do anything in the world to win for his teams."

Notice Fisher said teams? As in plural for Calzada when it comes to playing in the SEC.

"It's going to be a pain in our tail when we play Auburn, I know that," Fisher said. "I know he's in a battle right now [for the starting job], but Zach is a very talented guy, and they're blessed to have him."

Calzada suffered a shoulder injury against Auburn that required offseason surgery and caused him to miss spring practice. But he's been healthy for training camp.

"We appreciate his leadership," Auburn Coach Bryan Harsin said at Media Days. "We appreciate his work ethic. He has experience.

"The only unfortunate thing is we didn't get a chance to have him in spring, because of his shoulder, going through all the team periods because we hurt him during the season.

"It's one of those that you go back and look on it, you're like, 'Damn, I wish that hadn't have happened.' But he's with us now."

Georgia had 13 players transfer -- five to other SEC teams -- and is the only Power 5 conference team that didn't add any players through the portal.

"There were several guys that we thought made our roster better that we just lost out on," Georgia Coach Kirby Smart said at Media Days. "Positions we needed, we just didn't win on.

"We weren't just going to take one to take one. We didn't say, 'We don't want to be the only team that didn't take one.'

"People called us and were begging to come, but we didn't think it was a fit because we had depth at that position."

Foucha and Brooks helped Arkansas win 16-13 in overtime at LSU last season. Foucha had two tackles and forced a fumble. Brooks recovered a fumble after the Tigers had driven to the Razorbacks' 18 in the second quarter.

"Two fine kids," Pittman said of Brooks and Foucha. "Ones that were never in trouble, gave everything for the University of Arkansas. We're very, very happy that they were on our football team.

"They'll work hard. They're good players. Certainly when you go in the same division, it's harder. But great kids, great parents."

Pittman said Arkansas added McGlothern and Jackson to help with man-to-man coverage and the pass rush.

"We felt like we did well with those two guys in the portal," Pittman said.

Arkansas junior All-SEC safety Jalen Catalon said he has remained in contact with Brooks and Foucha.

"Those were my guys," Catalon said. "Not just on the field, but off the field. We shared relationships and we were a close unit. So seeing them leave was tough.

"But I'm glad they're back home in Louisiana. I've talked to them. They're both doing really good things over there, and I'm excited to see what they're going to do."

Brooks and Foucha will return to Arkansas when LSU plays at Reynolds Razorback Stadium on Nov. 12.

"When we play against them, it's going to be competitive with them on the other side," Catalon said. "But it's all love with us, always.

"We've had FaceTime calls. They called me on my birthday. We're always keeping up with each other.

"It doesn't matter what team they play for, those are going to be my guys forever."