• Stephen Merrick of Boston's harbor patrol unit said, "you could see the fear in their face" as he and a colleague rescued a father and son desperately clinging to a bobbing blue cooler at the outermost edge of the harbor after their lobster boat sank.

• Richard Bernstein, a Michigan Supreme Court justice who's blind, said, "I've always wanted that feeling of what it's like to hit the gas" as he finally got to drive on a dirt track at the Genesee County fairgrounds with a sheriff riding shotgun to give directions and encouragement.

• Maria Lee, who leads the Tennessee Serves volunteering initiative as the state's first lady, was diagnosed with lymphoma, with Gov. Bill Lee saying "her prognosis is good and it is treatable" and that the couple "deeply appreciate prayers for healing."

• Richard Molina, a former mayor of Edinburg, Texas, who was acquitted of organized election fraud and illegal voting in an eight-day trial in which he took the stand to defend himself, ultimately sobbed in his attorney's arms.

• Aaron von Ehlinger, a former Idaho legislator, had his motion for retrial or acquittal denied by a judge not inclined "to try and second-guess that jury's decision" and awaits sentencing for the sexual assault of a 19-year-old intern.

• Tim Walz, Minnesota's governor, joined Jewish community leaders in criticizing his challenger for comments equating mask rules and other pandemic restrictions to the rise of authoritarianism in Nazi Germany and the Holocaust, saying such comparisons are unacceptable.

• Sullivan Walter, a Black man convicted of a New Orleans home-invasion rape 36 years ago, was in tears as he was ordered freed by a judge who voiced anger that exculpatory evidence never made it to to the jury and declared, "To say this was unconscionable is an understatement."

• Corey Cohen, a witness, suggested race played a role in a dispute over who was or wasn't in line in the food court at the King of Prussia mall in Upper Merion, Pa., that escalated when a woman brandished a gun and sent shoppers scurrying.

• Burl Cain, Mississippi's corrections commissioner, said "we are very sorry, because the local community is a valuable resource for us" after a siren failed to sound when a prison inmate escaped although he was found within hours, hiding in a trash bin about 2 miles away.