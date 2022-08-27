Inmate: State lost his death option

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — An Alabama inmate scheduled to be put to death by lethal injection next month says the state lost the paperwork he turned in selecting an alternate execution method.

Alan Eugene Miller, 57, is set to be put to death Sept. 22 for a 1999 workplace shooting rampage that killed three men.

When Alabama approved nitrogen hypoxia as an alternative execution method in 2018, state law gave inmates a brief window to designate it as their preference. In a federal lawsuit filed Monday, attorneys argued that Miller turned in a form selecting nitrogen, but the state lost it. They are seeking to block the lethal injection from going forward.

“If the State had not lost Mr. Miller’s form, Mr. Miller would otherwise be executed by nitrogen hypoxia,” his attorneys said in the court filing.

Alabama has not yet developed a system for using nitrogen to carry out executions, so the state isn’t setting execution dates for inmates who choose that untested method. Miller signed a sworn statement saying he had given the form to a corrections officer.

“I gave my signed form to the correctional officer who was collecting the forms,” the affidavit said. Miller said he asked the officer for a copy of the form and was refused.