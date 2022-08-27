Judi Neal: Eight principles guide work of mentor

At this stage of life, I feel a strong pull toward sharing what I have learned with those who might benefit. It's meaningful when I can support someone's journey by helping them align with their highest self and deepest calling. Here are eight spiritual principles I use in mentoring and coaching.

1. Begin with an intention to be of service. This is preceded by a willingness to surrender oneself to God. A beautiful metaphor for this comes from the Hollow Reed prayer, variously attributed to Sanskrit writings, Revelations, Rumi and Abdu'l-Baha, that begins: "Oh, God, make me a hollow reed, from which the pith of self hath been blown so that I may become as a clear channel through which Thy Love may flow to others."

2. Create sacred space. The first thing I do before a mentoring session is to make the space feel sacred. I light a candle. We begin with a centering exercise based on my intuition for what visualizations or metaphors will be most helpful.

3. Listen to intuition. While I pay close attention to visual cues, I also pay attention to what my intuition tells me. I might get an inner prompting to ask more about a seemingly innocuous comment, or to challenge a statement of limiting belief with a question like, "Is that really true?" I might ask a mentee to tap into their own intuition, especially when they seem stuck.

4. Tell short stories. All spiritual wisdom is passed on through stories or parables. If a mentee is facing a challenge that is similar to one I have overcome, I share that story. I keep it short so that the session is about them, not me. I draw one or two spiritual principles from the story that I think are helpful.

5. "There is nothing to fix here." Our mindset is much more helpful to a client or mentee if we do not see them as broken or in need of fixing.

6. Notice ego and speak it. When I think I have an answer to a mentee's situation, and when I feel like I want to give advice, I know I'm coming from ego. So I just give voice to that and say, "My ego would like you to take this action. But you need to do what you feel called to do. This is not about what I want for you, it is about your higher calling."

7. Networking. I'm wired to automatically think, "Who do I know who can help this person?" "Who do I know that could be helped by this person?" Then I offer to put them in touch.

8. Gratitude. I feel gratitude for the opportunity to make a difference in someone's life. I am grateful that this person trusts me with his or her dreams and vulnerabilities. And I am grateful for God's grace that comes through the hollow reed in service to both of us and to the greater good.