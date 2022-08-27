Jury vetting to begin in murder case

BENTONVILLE -- Attorneys will begin Monday questioning prospective jurors for Anthony Ballett's murder trial.

Ballett, 42, is charged with capital murder. He's accused of killing 25-year-old Keundra Allen.

Prosecutors have waived the death penalty. Ballett will be sentenced to life imprisonment without the benefit of parole if convicted of capital murder.

Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren did his initial questioning of prospective jurors Friday morning. He asked the group background questions such as if they had been convicted of a crime or a victim of crime.

Karren said the trial is is expected to last 10 to 14 days, and he wanted to know whether anyone had immediate plans which could prevent them from serving on the jury.

Two students at the University of Arkansas said they were concerned about missing classes for that length of time.

One professor at the college also said he was concerned about missing his classes for that period.

Prospective jurors were selected to report in groups of 12 for the attorneys to do their questioning. The first panel will report at 8:30 a.m. Monday, the second at 10:15 a.m. and the third at 1 p.m.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys will have a least 45 minutes each to question the prospective jurors.

Opening statements are scheduled to begin Wednesday.

Ballett was arrested Dec. 26, 2019.

He's accused of stabbing Allen 13 times, according to court documents. Police found Allen in a grassy area near an apartment at 502 S.E. B St., about a block from the Bentonville Public Library.

Ieshia Webster told police she and Ballett stopped dating about six months before the stabbing, but he was still in love with her. Webster said she and Allen were companions, and Ballett didn't like the relationship, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Webster said she and Allen heard Ballett's car outside her apartment, and they later heard a noise in the backyard, according to court documents. Allen went outside and Webster said she then heard a scream, went outside and saw Ballett stabbing Allen, according to the affidavit.

Ballett is being held without bond in the Benton County Jail.