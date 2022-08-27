LAMAR 35, HUNTSVILLE 12

HUNTSVILLE -- Lamar (1-0) made easy work on the road, rushing for 423 of its 436 yards and attempting just three passes in a rout of Huntsville (0-1).

The Warriors got 187 yards and two touchdowns from Damien Hendrix, who carried the ball 26 times, and Jarrett Dalton added 165 yards and Lamar's other three touchdowns. Lamar led 21-6 at halftime and never trailed, holding the Eagles to 189 yards on the night.

Logan Kendrick led the Warrior defense with eight tackles, including two for a loss.