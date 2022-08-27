Taxpayers on hook

President Joe Biden just announced he is going to forgive some student loan debt. Is he going to pay for this himself? No, he is going to make all the taxpayers pay for this.

Why should people who paid for their children's education now have to pay this? Why should people who did not go to college pay this? Why don't the people who benefited pay the students and the colleges who only raised the cost, the easier it was to borrow more money?

I think this is blatant vote-buying with taxpayer money. The Democrats are famous for this. As a person whose children graduated from college without student loan debt (the parents paid), why should this debt be canceled? Why not all debt or any kind?

The value of a college degree has been inflated to where as a society we wanted everyone to go to college. This was a huge mistake, and the colleges took advantage of this. Colleges should be forced to use their huge endowments to lower the cost; many are sitting on billions of dollars and still charging large fees, in some cases for degrees that are, practically speaking, worthless in the current economy.

I believe Biden is the most corrupt person to ever hold the office of president, and this is just more proof of that.

MIKE SCOTT

Benton

Government reform

Greg Abbott, governor of Texas, was asked what to do if a rapist impregnated a woman or a child. He said to put them in jail. No mention if the person needs emergency room care or if the doctor will be prosecuted for a lifesaving abortion, or the woman.

I think the solution is to come up with $150,000 for each fetus saved to help the mother, and no griping about food stamps or long-term care. I'm sure Sarah Sanders wants to end long-term benefits; she calls this bold reform. She has no experience, except repeating Trump's lies, but wants to reform government programs.

Good luck, Arkansas.

STEVE WHEELER

North Little Rock

She paid for it herself

Student loan forgiveness. What a novel idea. So for the next generation of students, do you just tell them to apply for student loans because they won't have to pay them back?

My daughter joined the U.S. Army so she could go to school on the GI Bill. She worked nights as a bartender to supplement her income. She graduated from the University of Texas Medical Branch with honors and owes nothing to anyone. She has a successful career as a hospital administrator in Florida. We are very proud of her, and she is proud of herself and she did it the old-fashioned way--she earned it!

Shame on Joe Biden, and if Congress allows this to go through, shame on them.

JUDITH JONES

Hot Springs Village

Can't take the credit

I promised the congressmen of this state that I would suss them out when they took credit for projects that they voted against. Congressman French Hill is taking credit for helping the Connect Conway trail system funding.

Sorry, Mr. Hill, but you voted no on the bill that is funding this project. You, sir, do not have a say in this matter. Please stop saying how much you helped. You voted no.

STEVE HEYE

Little Rock

Change can be scary

Change is fundamental to all life. Our physical bodies change, develop--dare I say evolve--over the course of life, and some of those changes can be uncertain and challenging. Our teen years seem especially daunting, but not uniquely so. Mental changes can be as challenging as our physical ones.

I imagine comfort in a sense of normalcy has marked every human generation, but what's "normal" keeps changing and demanding adaptation. The Human Genome Project determined that human beings are 99.9 percent identical, yet we struggle to deal with our 0.1 percent of difference.

While our American Declaration of Independence declared that "All [white, property-owning] men are created equal," subsequent changes aimed at creating "a more perfect union" have been upsetting to many who previously felt they were special. We fought a Civil War to end the enslavement of African Americans. Women were given the vote, although other elements in their equality with men have arrived in a piecemeal fashion and are still incomplete.

Interracial marriage, same-sex marriage, and gender identity have shaken up the comfort of many. While it is understandable that we might resist changes that directly threaten our personal well-being, none of the "threats" I've just mentioned have that quality. Those who don't think they would find bliss in an interracial marriage can and should marry someone from their own race. The same would apply to same-sex marriage, and if you are happy with the plumbing you discovered at birth, you should enjoy it.

I suppose I have chosen issues that don't bother me. However, I can improve my empathy for those who are bothered. You and I may differ on social and political issues, but I imagine we both want our children to turn out well, enjoy the sweet smell of flowers, laugh at a funny story, cry at a sad one, etc. We can still acknowledge our differences, but let's give understanding a chance.

EARL BABBIE

Hot Springs Village