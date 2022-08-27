Little Rock woman named VFW national chaplain

Decades after her father served in Korea and Vietnam, a Little Rock woman has been tapped to serve as national chaplain of the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States Auxiliary.

Lois Callahan, daughter of the late Ruben Tamariz of Bryant, was elected during the organization's 109th convention in Kansas City, Mo.

Formerly the group's national guard and conductress, Callahan is in line to be senior vice president and junior vice president before her anticipated rise to the presidency in 2025.

For now, she will provide spiritual leadership and encouragement for the roughly 475,000 member organization.

"One of my main duties is to open and close all of our meetings with prayer, which is very exciting," she said.

She'll also be doing a lot of writing.

"I am the one who is sending out cards to the leaders of each state ... when we hear of any bereavement or illness where a card might cheer someone up," she said.

During challenging times, "I would get in touch with them and let them know that they're being thought of and prayed for," she said. "I've held this position on a state level before. So now I'm doing it on a national level, and it's very gratifying."

Callahan received similar comfort following the death of her parents last year.

In a written statement, Ann Panteleakos, the auxiliary's national secretary treasurer, described Callahan as "a very dedicated member" with the right qualities to excel at the task.

"Her love of family, our country, our veterans along with her quiet demeanor and dedication will help make her a wonderful National Chaplain," she said.

A member of Rock Creek Family Church in Hot Springs, Callahan joined the auxiliary in 1990 and is currently a life member of the Thaddeus H. Caraway Auxiliary 2278 in Hot Springs.

She was eligible to join because Tamariz, who died in September, wore a uniform for 26 years.

"I'm an Army brat. I've lived all over the United States. My father never traveled with his family overseas anywhere, but California, Kentucky, the Carolinas. I was born in Hawaii," she said.

Her husband, Terry Callahan, is a Saline County native who joined the U.S. Marines and shipped off to Vietnam toward the end of the war.

They met in California and eventually moved to the Natural State, where the houses were less expensive and the cost of living was significantly lower.

It's a move, in hindsight, that looks awfully good.

"I say Arkansas is one of the best things that's happened to me," she said.

Officially retired after more than a quarter-century as a pediatric occupational therapist, Callahan is a member of the University of Central Arkansas Alumni Association.

She and her husband have two grown children and four grandkids.

Like his wife, Terry Callahan is heavily involved in VFW-related work and has served as Arkansas VFW state commander.

The VFW Auxiliary lobbies on behalf of veterans on Capitol Hill and its members volunteer at veterans hospitals and nursing homes.

They also support the VFW National Home for Children in Eaton Rapids, Mich., which helps veterans and their families with housing, education, recreation, daycare and case management services.

Callahan is one of the charitable organization's life members.

Membership and leadership in the veterans service organizations seemingly runs in the family.

"My parents were very involved with the VFW and the auxiliary, and I really was curious about what they were doing all the time. I went to find them and join in, and I quickly got just really pulled in by all of the activity and all the good work," she said.

Both parents lived to see their daughter tapped for national VFW Auxiliary leadership and relished her advancement in the organization.

The thought of their daughter serving as chaplain would have delighted them.

"Both my parents would be very, very happy at this point," she said.