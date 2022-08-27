LR police identify victim of shooting

Little Rock police on Friday identified the man shot and killed at a Mabelvale Cutoff gas station nearly two weeks ago.

Brandon Mackintrush, 20, was fatally shot Aug. 14, at 6500 Mabelvale Pike, police spokesman Mark Edwards said in a text message Friday.

Another man, 46-year-old Alexis Oliver, was wounded in the same incident, authorities have said.

Police later that day arrested Davis Lamont Jones Jr., 31, on charges of capital murder, criminal attempt to commit capital murder, second-degree battery and possession of a firearm by a certain person.

An incident report from Little Rock police did not offer any details about how the shooting occurred.