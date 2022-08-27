Man held on $750,000 bond in Bentonville murder case

BENTONVILLE -- A Bentonville man is being held on $750,000 bond after his arrest in connection with a shooting that left another man dead.

Hunter Kimbro, 33, was arrested Thursday in connection with first-degree murder and two counts of possession of a firearm by certain persons. Prosecutors haven't filed any formal charges against him.

Romeo Woods, 21, of Bentonville died Thursday as a result of the shooting, according to police.

Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green presided Friday over Kimbro's bond hearing. She found probable cause to hold Kimbro on the charges.

Joshua Robinson, deputy prosecutor, requested a $1 million bond in the case. He said Kimbro admitted to shooting Woods. Robinson said Kimbro is a convicted felon.

Robinson said Kimbro confessed to the shooting and the likelihood of conviction is high. He said Kimbro could face a life sentence if convicted of the murder.

Ray Spruell, who represented Kimbro at the bond hearing, asked for the bond to be set at $200,000.

Kimbro said he lived 16 years in Texas before moving to Arkansas about 4½ years ago. He said he's worked as a line cook at a restaurant for more than three years.

Green ordered his bond be set at $750,000 cash or corporate surety.

Bentonville police responded at 11:43 a.m. Thursday to the 300 block of Rose Garden Lane, just south of downtown, to a call about shots fired. The caller reported one man had been shot by another man, according to the release.

An officer arrived at the scene and found David Fischer, an off-duty Benton County Sheriff's Office deputy, pointing his AR-15 rifle toward a man in a white shirt, according to a probable cause affidavit. Fischer was commanding the man later identified as Kimbro to get on the ground, according to the affidavit.

Kimbro went into an apartment, according to the affidavit.

Police officers took Woods, who had been shot in the stomach, to a hospital where he later died, according to court documents.

Kimbro later came out of the apartment and surrendered to police, according to the affidavit.

A .45-caliber pistol was found in the grass, and police learned Woods had the gun during the incident. Police believe the gun possibly malfunctioned, but there was no evidence it had been fired, according to the affidavit.

A Ruger 9mm pistol with one bullet in the magazine was found in Kimbro's son's dresser, according to the affidavit.

Ashley Laza, Kimbro's girlfriend, told police Woods came by their home on Wednesday and wanted to speak to Kimbro, according to the affidavit. Woods told her Kimbro owed him some money and he would come back every day until he got his money, the affidavit states.

Laza said Woods patted his waist where someone would carry a pistol and she saw a bulge and believed he was carrying a gun, according to the affidavit.

Kimbro's mother told police she was in the apartment and her son was outside working on his truck and she heard him and another person yelling at each other, according to the affidavit. She said her son ran into the bedroom and then back outside, and then she heard gunshots, according to the affidavit.

Kimbro's arraignment is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Oct. 3 in Green's courtroom.



