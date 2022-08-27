Martin’s 4 touchdowns pace Lake Hamilton

Lake Hamilton got the best of Hot Springs Lakeside for the fifth consecutive time, winning 47-20 at Chick Austin Field Friday night.

Senior fullback Kendrick Martin scored four touchdowns -- three rushing and one receiving -- to finish with 251 total yards for the Wolves. Senior quarterback Easton Hurley ran for two touchdowns and passed for two more. Senior Justin Crutchmer rushed for 119 yards, and defensively came up with six tackles, an interception and a sack.

"Offensively we pretty much did what we wanted to," Lake Hamilton Coach Tommy Gilleran said. "They did a lot of short passes and they took advantage of what we were running coverage wise."

Lakeside junior receiver Kyler Wolf had 146 total yards on 12 receptions for the Rams.

"He had a good football game," Lakeside Coach Jared McBride said. "He is a tough kid and a tough player. He does a lot of good things. We are very proud of him."

Crutchmer set up Lake Hamilton's first touchdown with a 37-yard run. Hurley scored on a sneak play with 8:39 to go in the first quarter.

Lakeside tied the game on a 17-yard pass from Towle Douglas to Landon Mathews with 5:08 remaining in the first quarter.

The Wolves took the lead for good on the next drive, with Hurley getting his second short scoring run with 15 seconds to play in the opening quarter.

Taking advantage of a bad snap, Lake Hamilton scored early in the second quarter on a run by Martin.

Lakeside cut the deficit to 20-13 on a 1-yard run by sophomore Grady Ohman with 7:08 before halftime. That score was set up by a 40-yard run by Zakk Haywood.

Hurley finished the half by tossing touchdown passes of 50 yards to Martin and 43-yards to junior Jacob Muddiman.

Lake Hamilton led 34-13 at the half.

Lakeside junior running back Zane Garrett scored a 35-yard run in the third quarter to cut the Rams' deficit to 34-20, but Martin responded with a 42-yard touchdown run with 8:49 left in the third quarter.

With 3:34 left in the third, Martin again broke free for a 60-yard touchdown run making it 47-20.

Lake Hamilton punted only once, but the Wolves were flagged 12 times for 80 yards.

"We just have to continue to get better if we want to win the state title this year," Gilleran said. "We have to work on the things that are small and make a big deal about them."