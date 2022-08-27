MAUMELLE 28, SYLVAN HILLS 27, OT

The Brian Maupin era began with a thriller Friday night at Bill Blackwood Field in Sherwood as he led Maumelle to a win over Sylvan Hills.

Quarterback Weston Pierce passed for 230 yards and two touchdowns for the Hornets (1-0).

Jaiden Worsham scored a rushing touchdown for Maumelle.

The Bears (0-1) rushed 55 times for 351 yards and three touchdowns, completing zero passes. Dylan Harris finished with 145 yards and a touchdown on 29 carries, while Cleo Penn had 116 yards and one score on 6 carries. Gavin Tiner also scored on the ground for the Bears.

Maumelle scored first in overtime as Pierce found Amarie Rogers for an 11-yard touchdown to make it 28-21. Sylvan Hills matched with a touchdown from Dustin Harris, but missed the extra point to fall one point shy.