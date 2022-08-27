Mills 52, Forrest City 12

MILLS 58, FORREST CITY 12

Mills (1-0) got its season started off with a resounding win over Forrest City (0-1) in Little Rock as junior quarterback Achilles Ringo accounted for four touchdowns.

Ringo's four touchdowns, all passing, led the way for the Comets. Senior running back Jabrae Shaw accounted for four scores himself, 2 receiving and 2 rushing.

Defensively, junior Derrick Murdoch totaled four sacks and 2 forced fumbles for the Comets. Sophomore defensive back Miles Caster recorded two interceptions. Defensive lineman Charleston Collins and Caleb Saine combined for 19 tackles as the Comets held the Mustangs to 12 points.