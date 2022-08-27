The world in brief: More than 80 are rescued from ferry fire





More than 80 are rescued from ferry fire

MANILA, Philippines -- Philippine coast guard personnel and volunteers have rescued more than 80 passengers and crew of an inter-island ferry that caught fire as it approached a port south of Manila, prompting many to jump into the water as flames spread fast in windy weather, officials said Friday.

Only two passengers are unaccounted for and authorities are checking if the two were rescued but immediately went home without notifying officials Friday, the coast guard said. The M/V Asia Philippines was listed as carrying 49 passengers and 38 crew members.

A 43-year-old woman among those rescued was taken to a hospital with unspecified injuries.

A ship helped coast guard vessels extinguish the fire, officials said. The ferry, which has been towed to an anchorage area, can carry about 400 passengers, the coast guard said, adding that an investigation was underway.

Israeli, U.S. officials discuss Iran deal

JERUSALEM -- Israel's defense minister said Friday it was important to maintain capabilities for "defensive and offensive purposes" as he met with a senior U.S. official to reiterate Israel's opposition to an emerging nuclear deal with Iran.

Israel is staunchly opposed to efforts by world powers to revive the 2015 nuclear agreement and says it will not be bound by the accord currently being discussed. Neither Israel nor the United States has ruled out military action to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon.

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz, meeting with U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, said Israel opposes the emerging agreement, which has not yet been finalized or released to the public.

Gantz "emphasized the importance of maintaining and advancing operational capabilities for both defensive and offensive purposes in [the] face of Iran's nuclear program as well as its regional aggression," a Defense Ministry statement said.

A U.S. statement said the two officials discussed the "U.S. commitment to ensure Iran never obtains a nuclear weapon, and the need to counter threats from Iran and Iran-based proxies."

Israel is widely believed to have acquired nuclear weapons decades ago but has never acknowledged having them.

Iran insists its nuclear program is for purely peaceful purposes. Under the 2015 agreement with world powers, it curbed its nuclear activities and allowed expanded monitoring of its facilities in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions.

Then-President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the U.S. from the deal in 2018 and restored sanctions on Iran, which then began ramping up its nuclear activities.

Blast misses Australian convoy in Iraq

BAGHDAD -- A small homemade explosive detonated Friday near Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone as an Australian diplomatic convoy made its way into the area, two security officials told The Associated Press.

No injuries were reported.

The blast happened amid efforts by the Australian diplomatic mission in Iraq to mediate between influential Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr and an Iran-backed faction of rival Shiite parties, according to the security officials, to end one of Iraq's worst political crises in recent years.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmad al-Sahaf condemned the attack and said Iraq was committed to protecting all diplomatic missions in the country.

Caretaker Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi has been unsuccessful in trying to bring the quarreling groups to a settlement. Al-Sadr's party declined to attend a meeting Al-Kadhimi held last week.

Despite the explosion, the Australian convoy was able to enter the Green Zone.

2 tons of meth found in tiles in Sydney

SYDNEY -- Authorities have found 2 tons of methamphetamine hidden in marble tiles shipped from the Middle East to Sydney in what police describe as the largest-ever seizure of the illicit drug in Australia.

Three men were arrested after 1,649 pounds of the drug were found early this month hidden in 24 containers that arrived at Port Botany, officials said Friday.

Another 2,337 pounds of meth were found in 19 containers that arrived at the same port last week. The drugs were hidden in the same method and were all shipped from the United Arab Emirates.

Police estimate the meth's street value at $1.1 billion, which reflects the higher prices that Australians pay for illicit drugs than users do in many comparable countries.

No further arrests have been made since last week's seizure. Investigators have turned their attention to identifying the overseas suppliers.

All the containers were destined to be sent to a factory in western Sydney that had been set up to quickly extract meth from marble, Police Detective Chief Supt. John Watson said. Police do not know how often the factory had been used.

The three men already arrested -- aged 24, 26 and 34 -- face potential life sentences in prison if convicted of drug trafficking. They have appeared in court and have been refused bail.





In this photo released on Friday by the New South Wales Police Force, marble tiles are stored in a facility in Sydney, Australia. (AP/New South Wales Police)





