A Mountain View man was killed in a motorcycle crash Thursday evening on Arkansas 5, according to a preliminary fatality report from Arkansas state police.

Brandon Osborne, 25, died shortly after 6:20 p.m. when his Kawasaki motorcycle crossed the center line of Arkansas 5 in rural Stone County and crashed into a Ford F150 coming the other way.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

A trooper investigating the wreck reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.