



• Sylvester Stallone's wife, Jennifer Flavin Stallone, has filed for divorce after 25 years of marriage. The petition was filed last week in a court in Palm Beach County, Fla., where the couple own a home. She is seeking exclusive use of that property -- they own another in California -- and has asked to have her name changed back to Jennifer Flavin. She also is asking for a greater share of their assets, alleging the actor deliberately squandered money that should be available to her. Stallone has yet to file his response to the petition. The couple's three daughters are all adults, so there are no custody issues. Sylvester Stallone, 76, star of the "Rocky" and "Rambo" franchises, married Jennifer Stallone, 54, a businesswoman and former model, in London in 1997. They had dated for several years in the late 1980s and early '90s before breaking up and later reconciling. It was the third marriage for Sylvester Stallone, who was last married to "Rocky IV" co-star Brigitte Nielsen from 1985 to '87. It was Jennifer Stallone's first marriage.

• Some 150 artworks from the collection of Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen will be auctioned at Christie's in New York this fall and are expected to bring in more than $1 billion, Christie's and Allen's estate announced Friday. The works span 500 years of art history from Old Masters to the giants of modern art, Christie's said, adding that all proceeds will go to philanthropy. Allen, who co-founded Microsoft with childhood friend Bill Gates, died from complications of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in 2018. In his lifetime he gave more than $2 billion to causes including ocean health, homelessness and advancing scientific research. Highlights of the sale include Paul Cezanne's "La Montagne Sainte-Victoire," completed in 1890 and estimated to sell for more than $100 million, and Jasper Johns' "Small False Start" from 1960, estimated at $50 million. Guillaume Cerutti, Christie's chief executive officer, said, "The inspirational figure of Paul Allen, the extraordinary quality and diversity of works, and the dedication of all proceeds to philanthropy, create a unique combination that will make the sale of the Paul G. Allen Collection an event of unprecedented magnitude." Jody Allen, his sister and executor of the estate, said, "These works mean so much to so many, and I know that Christie's will ensure their respectful dispersal to generate tremendous value for philanthropic pursuits in accordance with Paul's wishes."





Microsoft co-founder Paul G. Allen, attends the dedication of the Paul G. Allen Center for Computer Science and Engineering at the University of Washington in Seattle, Oct. 9, 2003. Some 150 artworks from Allen's collection will be auctioned at Christie's, in New York, this fall and are expected to bring in more than $1-billion in total, Christie's and Allen's estate announced Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/John Froschauer, File)





