Naturals 6, Cardinals 4

Diego Hernandez hit a walk-off home run to help Northwest Arkansas rally from behind to defeat Springfield 6-4 on Friday at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale.

The Naturals overcame a 3-0 deficit by scoring six runs in the final three innings. Jake Means hit his 10th home run of the season in the seventh inning.

CJ Alexander and Jeison Guzman hit RBI singles in the eighth inning to give the Naturals their first lead.

Andrew Hoffman started on the mound for Northwest Arkansas and allowed 3 runs on 5 hits over 6 innings with 2 walks and 3 strikeouts.

Yefri Del Rosario was credited with the win after coming on in the 9th inning and allowing 1 run on 3 hits with a walk and a strikeout.