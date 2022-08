NETTLETON 49, MOUNTAIN HOME 39

MOUNTAIN HOME – Maddox Hampton completed 9 of 14 passes for 234 yards and 4 touchdowns to push Nettleton (1-0) to a road victory.

Hampton had 194 yards passing in the first half to lead the Raiders to a 28-14 advantage at halftime.

Jacob Chenoweth carried 29 times for 145 yards and 4 touchdowns for Mountain Home (0-1). Brady Barnett also had 150 yards passing for the Bombers.