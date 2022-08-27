New pastor’s role to aid community

Members of Little Rock's Pulaski Heights Baptist Church want their campus to be a vibrant, dynamic hub of activity, and they've hired a pastor of community engagement to help make that happen.

Justin Bronson Barringer, who has held similar positions in Lexington, Ky., and Dallas will also serve as the congregation's theologian-in-residence.

Thanks to the work of previous generations, Pulaski Heights Baptist, located on a busy street in a popular neighborhood, isn't cramped for space.

What it lacks is people. In its heyday, hundreds of people filed into the 800-seat sanctuary every Sunday. Today, average attendance is down to 50 or 60.

"We've got tens-of-thousands of square-feet that are sitting empty right now and we want to fill those up with small businesses, nonprofit organizations, artists, scholars [and] make it a place where folks can come and get a variety of needs met," the 38-year-old Barringer said.

It's an approach that will draw people and give Pulaski Heights Baptist a boost throughout the week, Barringer believes.

"Eventually, church will be happening here seven days a week," he predicted.

Pulaski Heights Baptist is also exploring new ministry avenues.

Outside, it holds a Saturday market along Kavanaugh Boulevard. Inside, it has what it calls "resident partners," including Arkansas Women's Outreach, Cooking in Bloom (culinary courses for kids) and Momandpop, described as a "music and children's theatre company."

Barringer, who hopes to increase the number of partnerships, has ministry experience in a variety of contexts.

His mission work has taken him to China, Ukraine, Mexico, Honduras and the Dominican Republic.

In Dallas, he served as director of neighborhood initiatives and social outreach at Owenwood Farm and Neighborhood Space, White Rock United Methodist Church's outreach campus.

Among other things, he and his wife, Rachel, launched Diapers, Etc.: a diaper and hygiene pantry that has provided nearly one million diapers to needy North Texas families.

At Embrace United Methodist Church in Lexington, he helped the congregation address homelessness and poverty, during his time as outreach pastor.

As a doctoral candidate at Southern Methodist University, Barringer's area of emphasis was religious ethics. His dissertation was titled "Protest and Politics: A Biographical Theology of Bayard Rustin, Friendship, Charity, and Economic Justice."

In 2012, he co-edited a book about Christian nonviolence titled "A Faith Not Worth Fighting For." He's also co-editor of "The Business of War: Theological and Ethical Reflections on the Military-Industrial Complex," which was published in 2020.

Pulaski Heights Baptist Pastor Matthew J. Dodrill said he read one of Barringer's books when he was a student at Duke University Divinity School and later got to know him during a stint at Dallas' Wilshire Baptist Church.

Once in Arkansas, Dodrill quickly realized that Barringer's skill set might benefit Pulaski Heights.

"I looked at the fact that our congregation has been -- like many congregations in America -- in kind of a steady, slow decline, and I thought to myself, 'If I could just get Justin to come here to be my co-pastor, it would be wonderful.' I thought it was an absolute pipe dream. I didn't think it would ever happen, because Justin is a very fine theologian, and I expected him to go on to teach at Princeton Theological Seminary or somewhere like that," Dodrill said.

The Ivy League won't be getting Barringer just yet, however.

Instead of lecturing on the East Coast, he'll be focusing on Arkansas.

The Little Rock job position is appealing, Barringer said, because it is multi-dimensional.

"As I understand my vocation, it's bringing together the resources of the church, the academy and the streets," he said. "This was the only job that came before me that allowed me to do all three of those things."

The community engagement is already underway; Barringer began the job last month.

Once he settles in, he'll start preaching, periodically, from the Pulaski Heights Baptist pulpit, as well.

And in the spring, he'll be teaching a class on Religion and Violence at Hendrix College, he said.

In the meantime, he has begun a class for incarcerated students through Ashland University. The topic: The ethics of taking human life.

Many of those students have either witnessed, perpetrated or experienced acts of violence, he noted.

"We deal with some really hard topics but [it's] an interesting class and one that always gives me a lot," he said. "I'm working with folks, like I said, for whom this is not at all theoretical, for whom this is part of their reality."