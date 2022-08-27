New set of QBs hit stage with large expectations

It's that time of year again. One of the state's biggest high school football rivalries is back, ready to write its latest chapter tonight at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

The Salt Bowl features four-time defending Class 7A champion Bryant and its Saline County rival Benton, the defending 6A-West champion. The Hornets are riding a 42-game win streak against in-state opponents and have won the previous seven games with the Panthers.

The Hornets have won the two previous meeting by an average of 40 points and haven't lost to the Panthers since 2005. Top-ranked Bryant enters the season as the favorite for the 7A crown and Benton is among the favorites in 6A.

But both teams will have to challenge for those titles with a new quarterback -- something that could determine not only how far they advance in the playoffs but who comes out on top tonight.

Bryant lost significant depth at the position in the spring and summer when multiple backups left the program, leaving Coach Buck James with two options: junior Gideon Motes and sophomore Jordan Walker.

Motes injured his shoulder just before halftime of Bryant's scrimmage with Pulaski Academy last week and is a "day-to-day guy," according to James. So it is down to Walker as the only true quarterback left on the roster heading into Saturday's matchup.

Walker was stellar during his time in the scrimmage against Pulaski Academy. He accounted for four touchdowns -- two rushing and two passing --and showed to be more than capable to run the show for James.

"I think he's really progressed and he's very talented, It's just that he's a sophomore," James said. "That's just part of it and he's got to grow up fast. ... Maturity-wise, he's better than a sophomore. He believes he should be there and I think that's half the battle for him."

On the other sideline, it is still a work in progress as to who will be Benton's eventual starter. Coach Brad Harris has said that he expects to feature three quarterbacks tonight, senior Jack Woolbright and juniors Cline Hooten and Gary Rideout.

"We graduated a really good senior last year in Stran Smith and we've had three guys competing for our spot all offseason and continue to do that," Harris said. "We haven't really established anything. You're liable to see all three of them Saturday night."

Harris also said he is hoping one of the three can give his team the spark it will need to end its losing streak against its biggest rival. Harris is 0-7-1 against Bryant in eight years on the Benton staff, but doesn't see a loss tonight, or any of the previous ones, as season-killers. Rather, he said he views this game as the perfect barometer for where his team is entering the season.

"We start off every year with Bryant in this game and unfortunately, the last few years, we haven't made it a great ballgame," Harris said. "But we've also had very successful seasons after this. We tell our guys this is just a kickoff to the season, and we always know where we stand coming out of this game. We know what things we need to work on because Coach James and his guys get us ready. They show us our weaknesses immediately.

"Hopefully this year we make it a lot [of a] competitive ballgame. We feel like we have a chance to do that."

James said he has come to expect nothing but the best from whomever he faces -- even if the final score doesn't always show it.

"We're spoiled rotten," James said. "It's as hard to win as it is to lose. To be able to overcome that and know that you're going to get everybody's best shot, regardless of what their season is. ... They're going to dump water on their coach's head if they beat the Bryant Hornets. We know we're going to get their best shot and we expect their best shot."

This game is much larger than simply a win or a loss for the people of Saline County, in particular those who compete in it. Players like Benton senior linebacker Jake Jones might have been counting their age on their fingers the last time the Panthers took home the Salt Bowl trophy, but that doesn't mean it's any less special of a game to be a part of.

"Every year for us football players, the Salt Bowl's kind of like Christmas to us," Jones said. "[We] work all year and on that Saturday everybody's ready to go."