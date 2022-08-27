Lineup of guests for today's TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" -- Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Roy Blunt, R-Mo. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.

NBC's "Meet the Press" -- Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.; NASA Administrator Bill Nelson. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.

CBS' "Face the Nation" -- Jaime Harrison, Democratic National Committee chair; Oksana Markarova, Ukraine's ambassador to the United States; Gov. Larry Hogan, R-Md.; NASA astronaut Kate Rubins. 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.

CNN's "State of the Union" -- Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.; Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio; Gov. Chris Sununu, R-N.H. 8 a.m.

"Fox News Sunday" -- Retired Gen. Frank McKenzie, former commander of U.S. Central Command; Cedric Richmond, senior adviser to the DNC. 8 a.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.

The Associated Press