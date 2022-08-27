No end soon to rate hikes, Powell signals





Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned Friday that the U.S. central bank's campaign to beat back the fastest inflation in decades will come at a cost to workers and overall growth.

But Powell emphasized that the Fed must continue raising interest rates -- and keep them elevated for a while -- to prevent rapid price increases from becoming a more permanent feature of the U.S. economy.

"Restoring price stability will take some time and requires using our tools forcefully to bring demand and supply into better balance," he said during the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City's annual conference near Jackson, Wyo.

"While higher interest rates, slower growth and softer labor market conditions will bring down inflation, they will also bring some pain to households and businesses," Powell said. "These are the unfortunate costs of reducing inflation. But a failure to restore price stability would mean far greater pain."

Powell used his most closely watched speech of the year to underline the Fed's dedication to bring inflation back under control and to emphasize that its aggressive policy moves so far have not been enough to achieve that goal.

His comments sent a clear signal that the central bank remains resolute in fighting inflation and does not plan to deviate any time soon from its plan to slow the economy with continued rate increases.

On Wall Street, the signal sent stocks tumbling in disappointment Friday -- the Dow Jones Industrial Average sank more than 1,000 points -- and dashed hopes that the Fed would soon let off the brakes for the economy.

Powell's speech came on the same day the Commerce Department reported that its index of personal consumption prices rose 6.3% in July from a year earlier -- down slightly from an annual increase of 6.8% in June, the biggest jump since 1982. Key to the central bank, the index remains well above the Fed's 2% target.

SOFT LANDING?

Central bankers have spent much of the past year saying they hope to set the U.S. economy down gently, but Powell's remarks Friday made it clear that a bumpy landing would be a price worth paying to return price stability.

The Fed has lifted interest rates from near-zero in March to a range of 2.25% to 2.5%, and investors have been waiting for any hint at how fast and far the Fed will raise rates in coming months.

After increasing its key short-term rate by three-quarters of a point at each of its past two meetings -- part of the Fed's fastest series of rate increases since the early 1980s -- Powell said the Fed might ease up on that pace "at some point."

He said the size of the Fed's rate increase at its next meeting in late September, whether one-half or three-quarters of a percentage point, will depend on inflation and jobs data. Either option, though, would exceed the Fed's traditional quarter-point increase, a reflection of how severe inflation has become.

Powell said that while lower inflation readings reported for July have been welcome, "a single month's improvement falls far short of what the Committee will need to see before we are confident that inflation is moving down."

He said high inflation in the 1970s, at a time when the central bank sought to counter high prices with only intermittent rate increases, shows that the Fed must now stay focused.

"The historical record cautions strongly against prematurely" lowering interest rates, Powell said. "We must keep at it until the job is done."

TAMING DEMAND

Higher interest rates are meant to make it more expensive to borrow, to build a house or to expand a business -- slowing economic activity and cooling down the job market, which can eventually help reduce demand enough that supply catches up, and price increases slow down.

The current level of interest rates is "not a place to stop or pause," Powell said, adding that rates will likely need to stay high enough to meaningfully weigh on the economy for "some time."

The upshot was clear: The Fed is nowhere near declaring victory.

Powell used his platform Friday to lay out a clear set of reasons for why the central bank must remain dedicated to lowering inflation, even if its push causes pain in the short term.

It was a message seemingly pointed at the Fed's critics and at the general public, as Americans everywhere grapple with rapidly rising costs.

"Central banks can and should take responsibility for delivering low and stable inflation," Powell said. "Our responsibility to deliver price stability is unconditional."

The Fed chair said that it was critical to work to stamp out inflation before the public begins to expect it, because such expectations can change behavior in ways that lock in rapid price increases.

"Inflation has just about everyone's attention right now, which highlights a particular risk today: The longer the current bout of high inflation continues, the greater the chance that expectations of higher inflation will become entrenched," Powell said.

The cost of entrenched inflation could be high. Once fast price increases become a more permanent feature of the economy, they would probably become much harder to crush, requiring more economic pain in the form of lost jobs and household suffering to choke off demand.

BEHIND THE BALL

Critics have slammed the Fed for failing to anticipate the inflationary surge, which the central bank initially viewed as transitory.

Powell told the conference in his address a year ago that price pressures were limited to a relatively narrow group of goods and services.

But within months it was spreading, and by the time the Fed began raising rates from near zero, inflation was already three times its 2% target.

As reported Friday by the Commerce Department, the Fed's preferred measure of inflation rose 6.3% for the 12-month period ending in July, while the core measure -- minus food and energy -- rose 4.6%.

"We are moving our policy stance purposefully to a level that will be sufficiently restrictive to return inflation to 2%," Powell said.

To get there, Fed officials in June projected rates rising to 3.4% by the end of this year, according to their median estimate, and to 3.8% by end 2023.

Financial markets have the benchmark lending rate peaking just below 4% early next year.

Asked how high the Fed should push borrowing costs, Kansas City Fed Chief Esther George said there was "more room to go" and pushed back against bets in financial markets the central bank would begin cutting rates next year.

"I think we will have to hold -- it could be over 4%. I don't think that's out of the question," George said in a Bloomberg Television interview. "You won't know that, I think, until you begin to watch the data signs."

In addition to setting its next rate increase, the central bank will update its rate forecasts during the Fed's next meeting from Sept. 20-21.

Information for this article was contributed by Jeanna Smialek of The New York Times, Christopher Rugaber of The Associated Press, and Matthew Boesler and Craig Torres of Bloomberg News.





Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell (left) chats Friday with Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard (center) and Federal Reserve Bank of New York president and CEO John Williams at the central bank’s annual symposium in Grand Teton National Park in Moran, Wyo. (AP/Amber Baesler)





