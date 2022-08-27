Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

4th Judicial District Drug Task Force

• Darius Jeffrey, 35, of Fayetteville, was arrested Thursday in connection with drug trafficking, delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of a drugs with intent to deliver, distribution of a controlled substance near certain facilities and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm. Jeffrey was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $75,000 bond.

Fayetteville

• Stanley Blackburn, 53, of Fayetteville, was arrested Thursday in connection with failure to register as a sex offender. Blackburn was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.