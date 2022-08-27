BASEBALL

Rangers add Keuchel

Former AL Cy Young Award winner Dallas Keuchel was added to the Texas Rangers' taxi squad on Friday and is scheduled to start today at home against the Detroit Tigers. The 34-year-old Keuchel (Arkansas Razorbacks) was signed to a minor league contract on July 25, five days after the Arizona Diamondbacks designated him for assignment. He went 0-2 in four starts for Arizona after beginning the year 2-5 in eight starts for the Chicago White Sox. A free agent after this season, Keuchel had a 2.31 ERA in four starts for Triple-A Round Rock. Over his 11-year career in the majors, he's 101-89 with a 3.92 ERA. Keuchel was the 2015 Cy Young winner with Houston after posting a 20-8 record.

Long-term deal for J-Rod

Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners appear set on a long-term relationship in the Pacific Northwest. Multiple reports on Friday had the Mariners and Rodriguez closing in on a contract extension that would lock up the rookie All-Star likely for at least the next decade. MLB.com first reported the agreement and ESPN said the deal will guarantee at least $210 million for 14 years with the potential to top $400 million over the life of the contract.

Glasnow signs contract

Tampa Bay Rays right-hander Tyler Glasnow signed a $30.35 million, two-year contract that will delay the start of his free agency by one year, the team announced Friday. The Rays' opening day starter last year hasn't pitched this season after undergoing Tommy John surgery on Aug. 4, 2021. He went 5-2 with a 2.66 ERA in 14 starts last year. Glasnow is making $5.1 million this year. He will get $5.35 million next season and $25 million in 2024, which is the first year he would have been eligible for free agency.

Marlins release Aguilar

The Miami Marlins designated power-hitting Jesus Aguilar for assignment on Friday, moving past the first baseman after falling out of contention for a spot in the playoffs. The 32-year-old Aguilar led the Marlins with his 15 home runs and 49 RBI but he was hitting only 236. With Miami losing 15 of 22 games in August and falling out of NL wild-card contention, Aguilar lost significant playing time to rookie Lewin Diaz. Garrett Cooper, who split time with Aguilar at first base and designated hitter, was activated from the injured list Friday.

GOLF

Lingmerth in command

Former University of Arkansas golfer David Lingmerth expanded his lead at the Korn Ferry Tour's Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship to six strokes Friday afternoon. After turning in a 9-under 62 on Thursday, Lingmerth scored a 5-under 66 in the second round and is at 14-under 128. Five players are tied for second at 8-under 134. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Razorbacks) is tied for ninth place at 6-under 136. Nicolas Echavarria (Razorbacks) fired a 6-under 65 on Friday, but failed to make the cut at even par 142. Also missing the cut were Zack Fischer (Benton) at 3-over 145

Funk's 65 paces field

Fred Funk bettered his age by a stroke with a 7-under 65 on Friday to take the first-round lead in the PGA Tour Champions' The Ally Challenge in Grand Blanc, Mich. The 66-year-old Funk closed his bogey-free round with a birdie on the par-4 ninth at Warwick Hills, the site of the Buick Open on the PGA Tour from 1958 through 2009. Funk won the last of his nine senior victories in 2014, teaming with Jeff Sluman in the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf. His last individual victory was in 2012. He also won eight times on the PGA Tour. Woody Austin, the 1995 Buick Open winner, was a stroke back at 66 with Brett Quigley and Stephen Ames. Scott Parel followed at 67. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) is three strokes behind Funk at 4-under 68. Little Rock's Glen Day posted a 1-under 71. John Daly (Dardanelle, Razorbacks) shot a 1-over 73.

Rookie in front in Ontario

Narin An shot a 6-under 65 on Friday to top the leaderboard Friday in the suspended second round of the Canadian Pacific Women's Open in Ottawa, Ontario. An had her second consecutive bogey-free round at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club after opening with a 64 on Thursday. An LPGA Tour rookie after winning twice in South Korea, the 26-year-old An had a 13-under 129 total. Minutes before darkness forced the suspension of play in the round delayed for two hours in the morning because of heavy rain and lightning, Nelly Korda closed with a birdie on the par-5 ninth for a 63 and a tie for second.

Alfredsson shoots 70 again

Helen Alfredsson shot her second consecutive 3-under 70 on Friday to take the second-round lead in the U.S. Senior Women's Open. Aldredsson, the 57-year-old Swede who won the 2019 title at Pine Needles, rebounded from a bogey on the par-5 16th with a birdie on the par-4 18th on NCR Country Club's South Course in Kettering, Ohio.

FOOTBALL

Jags waive Grant Morgan

The Jacksonville Jaguars waived former University of Arkansas linebacker Grant Morgan Friday. The Jaguars also signed another new kicker, their second of the week and fifth since training camp opened a month ago. The Jaguars claimed Jake Verity off waivers from Indianapolis. He joins James McCourt in the team's competition at kicker. Jacksonville claimed McCourt off waivers from the Los Angeles Chargers earlier this week.

TENNIS

Sasnovich in Cleveland finals

Seventh-seeded Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus moved within one win of her first WTA Tour title, rallying to beat eighth-seeded Alize Cornet 6-7 (5), 7-5, 6-3 on Friday in the semifinals at Tennis in The Land. Sasnovich, ranked 36th in the world, won the final three games in the second set after Cornet served for the match up 5-4. She then jumped out to a 4-1 lead in the third before closing out the 2-hour, 50-minute contest with a drop shot. No. 37 Cornet of France did not lose a set in her first three victories in Cleveland, which included the 500th of her career in the opening round.