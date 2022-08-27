100 years ago

Aug. 27, 1922

HUNTSVILLE -- Willie Boatright, aged nine, of Buckeye, fell asleep in his father's yard Sunday night, with his faithful friend, a big blue tabby cat, also asleep by his side. The evening was warm and nobody missed the child until a terrific struggle was heard in the edge of the lawn where the boy lay sleeping. The faithful cat had slept lightly and the stealthy approach of a big black spreading adder in the grass had not been without her seeing and giving battle to save her little master. Now the blue tabby is priceless, for Mr. and Mrs. Boatright believe that she saved the life of their little boy.

50 years ago

Aug. 27, 1972

PINE BLUFF -- Chancellor Lawrence E. Dawson has sent a letter to the Lincoln County Judge complaining of inadequate facilities in which to hold court at Star City... He had been ill the entire week and blamed it on the "unsuitable conditions" in the courtroom, Dawson said. The conditions "are detrimental to the health of all court officials," Dawson said. The chancellor said he didn't believe county officials deliberately refused to improve court conditions, but that item has consistently "ranked as the tail of the kite in preparation of county budgets."

25 years ago

Aug. 27, 1997

• More than 300 sex and child offenders in Arkansas have registered with the state since a new law went into effect this month, but the state has yet to determine when and how to notify the public about them. And state officials expect at least several more weeks to pass before the public learns the whereabouts of any of the registered offenders. Act 989 of 1997, effective Aug. 1, set up a registry for sex and child offenders who are not in jail. The law calls for local law enforcement agencies to release information about the offenders to the public when "necessary for public protection." Deciding when it's necessary and how to notify the public is the job of the Arkansas Commission on Child Abuse, Rape and Domestic Violence. But the Aug. 1 effective date passed without the commission setting up regulations to implement the law... The number of offenders registered so far is a signal that Act 989 is working, said state Rep. Pat Flanagin, D-Forrest City. The 1987 law it replaced dealt only with repeat offenders and relied on offenders registering themselves. Only about 50 registered.

10 years ago

Aug. 27, 2012

ARKADELPHIA -- On Thursday, a mob will make its way to Hardman's Interiors in Arkadelphia. Participants in the mob may have to push to get inside, but they will be moving together for a cause. It is a cause that the owners and employees of the store also endorse -- a cash mob. The event is a new effort being coordinated across the country by chambers of commerce. The cash mob that will make its way down Pine Street to Hardman's is being led by members of the Arkadelphia Regional Economic Development Alliance and Area Chamber of Commerce. "We want to remind people to shop local," said Shelley Loe, chamber and retail services director for the alliance... Loe has been coordinating the cash mobs for the last several weeks, but the program started in April after Shawnie Carrier, alliance president and CEO, and Debbie Sorrells, alliance communications director, attended a chamber of commerce regional conference in March.