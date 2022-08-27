Panel approves raise for PBS director





The Arkansas Legislative Council approved a salary increase for the state's top public broadcasting executive Friday.

Courtney Pledger, executive director and chief executive officer of Arkansas PBS, will receive an 18% pay increase. Pledger's salary as of July 1 was $152,581.94 a year. It will be raised to $180,000.

"I am genuinely thrilled to be doing a job that I love -- and look forward to continued momentum for Arkansas PBS as the network finds new and innovative ways to serve Arkansans," Pledger said in a statement.

Members of the Arkansas PBS Commission had worried that Louisiana Public Broadcasting would poach Pledger with an offer with higher pay while lawmakers deliberated increasing her salary.

The new salary, above the $157,000 a year maximum for her pay grade, will make her compensation more competitive with public television executives in neighboring states, John Brown, chair of the Arkansas PBS Commission, said. The average salary for top public broadcasting executives in the Southeast is $182,003, according to the Office of Personnel Management.

"Louisiana is what led us from a conversation to taking action as a commission," Brown said Wednesday. "We need to preserve and keep our executive director for the quality of product that we want for the people and the state of Arkansas."

For Brown and other members of the commission, Friday's vote means Arkansas will likely keep its public broadcasting chief. Brown credited Pledger for guiding the network to wide acclaim, including eight Emmy awards in the past two years.

Since Pledger came to the network in 2017, Arkansas PBS has broadcast high school sports championships, provided streaming of state government meetings and "school over the air" that served as an educational tool when schools were shut down because of covid-19.

Born in Arkansas and raised in Jackson, Miss., Pledger previously worked as the executive director of the Hot Springs Documentary Film Festival. She has a background in film and television working as an executive at Illumination Entertainment, an animation studio owned by Universal Pictures, according to a bio on Arkansas PBS' website.

The approval process was not easy with lawmakers questioning Arkansas' PBS viewership numbers and content.

In December, state Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Jonesboro, an alternate member of the Legislative Council, raised questions about political bias at the channel after he saw a contractor for Arkansas PBS had posted "radical" views on climate change and the bipartisan infrastructure package Congress approved last year.

Also, the network's airing of "The Gospel of Eureka," a documentary about a large passion play and underground drag show existing together in Eureka, drew criticism from some lawmakers who said it was inappropriate.

In July, Arkansas PBS officials presented the findings of an interim study lawmakers had commissioned on the network. Brown said the meeting, which took place at Arkansas PBS' headquarters in Conway, assuaged some concerns legislators had.

"I think when we made our presentation -- the interim study presentation -- we answered a lot of questions that the legislators had and I think that went a long way," Brown said.





