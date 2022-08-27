POCAHONTAS 28, BATESVILLE SOUTHSIDE 7

BATESVILLE -- Pocahontas (1-0) used a potent running game to post a road win over Batesville Southside (0-1).

Colby Harris carried 17 times for 86 yards and scored a 2-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter for Pocahontas. Seth Case logged 64 yards on seven carries, and Luis Calhoun gained 60 yards on eight carries. Chase Duncan completed 11 of 15 passes with an interception.

Pocahontas took a 15-7 lead in the first quarter and added seven points in the second quarter to earn a 21-7 lead at halftime.