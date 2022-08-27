Police beat: Police arrest man after woman shot

Police arrest man after woman shot

Little Rock police early Thursday arrested a man accused of shooting a woman, according to an arrest report.

Officers arrested Brandon Miller, 29, of Little Rock around 7:30 a.m. because he reportedly matched the description of a suspect in a shooting incident.

The shooting victim reportedly told police she was stopped at a stop sign on Butler Street when a man started shooting at her from the passenger side of another vehicle, hitting her twice, according to a police incident report.

Miller reportedly admitted in an interview to shooting at the victim. He is charged with committing a terroristic act and first-degree battery, both felonies, the arrest report states.

NLR man is facing drug, gun charges

North Little Rock police Thursday morning arrested a man in a case involving drugs and a stolen gun, according to an arrest report.

Police pulled over Keely Williamson, 29, of North Little Rock around 11:30 a.m. near 5055 Velvet Ridge because he had a warrant out of the Faulkner County sheriff's office, the report states.

Officers could reportedly smell marijuana in the vehicle, leading them to search the vehicle and find a loaded Ruger 9mm handgun that had been reported stolen, a loaded .38-caliber revolver, crack cocaine, marijuana and prescription pills.

Williamson is a convicted felon and cannot legally own a gun. He is charged with several felonies -- two counts of possession of a firearm by a certain person and one each of theft by receiving of a firearm, simultaneous possession of drugs and a gun and three drug possession charges -- as well as misdemeanor drug possession and drug paraphernalia charges.

Camden man, 24, hit with 3 felonies

A Camden man faces three felony charges after North Little Rock police said he was found Thursday with drugs and a gun he could not legally have, according to an arrest report.

Officers around 4:30 p.m. pulled over Quanterrious Henry, 24, reportedly for a problem with his turn signal. Henry refused to stop but was blocked into a parking lot by several patrol vehicles near 36th Street and Pike Avenue.

Police reported smelling marijuana, leading them to search the vehicle and find a loaded Beretta 9mm pistol, suspected marijuana and a digital scale.

Henry is a convicted felon and cannot legally own a gun. He is charged with three felonies -- possession of a firearm by a certain person, simultaneous possession of drugs and a gun and a drug possession charge -- and a misdemeanor drug paraphernalia charge.

LR man arrested in stolen vehicle

Little Rock police on Thursday evening arrested a man who was reportedly driving a stolen vehicle and illegally had a gun, according to an arrest report.

Officers stopped Mario Gordon, 36, of Little Rock around 7:20 p.m. near 2500 South Ringo St. because the vehicle he was driving had been reported stolen.

Police reportedly found a pistol in the back seat. Gordon is a felon and cannot legally own a gun. He is charged with two felonies -- possession of a firearm by a certain person and theft of property.