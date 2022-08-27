Police investigating shooting at Washington County Fairgrounds

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Fayetteville police are investigating a shooting at the Washington County Fairgrounds.

Officers responded to the fairgrounds around 10:30 p.m. Friday in response to a shooting, according to a Facebook post from the Fayetteville Police Department.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office already had several deputies working at the fairgrounds when police arrived, the post states.

Officers located and treated one victim who was then taken to a local hospital.

Police say that the initial investigation implies this was not a random act of violence.

No suspect has been identified at this time.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the Fayetteville police.