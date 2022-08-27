Police think body of Epstein mentor

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut authorities were working Friday to confirm that convicted Ponzi schemer and Jeffrey Epstein mentor Steven Hoffenberg was the person found dead in an apartment this week.

Lt. Justin Stanko of the Derby police said evidence at the scene — including a car, cellphone and medical record — all pointed to the person being Hoffenberg. But the body could not be identified immediately because of the advanced stage of decomposition, and officials were waiting for confirmation from dental records, he said.

Stanko said it appears the person had been dead for at least seven days. An initial autopsy was inconclusive but determined there were no signs of trauma. The cause of death was pending toxicology tests.

Hoffenberg, 77, who once tried to buy the New York Post, was sentenced in 1997 to 20 years in prison for one of the country’s largest Ponzi schemes. He admitted that he swindled thousands of investors out of $460 million. He was released from federal custody in 2013, according to the Bureau of Prisons.

Epstein died by suicide in a federal jail in New York City in 2019 while awaiting trial on allegations that he sexually abused dozens of girls.