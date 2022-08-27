PREP FOOTBALL: Big plays on defense, special teams carry West to season-opening win

CENTERTON -- Nick Bell thought the football was going to roll out of bounds after a Bentonville West teammate roared through to block a field-goal attempt in the first quarter.

Instead, the ball hit an official on the leg and Bell alertly scooped it up and raced 78 yards for a touchdown, sparking the Wolverines to a 28-7 win against Tulsa Washington in the opening game of the season at Wolverines Stadium on Friday night.

"I looked down and saw it was going out of bounds," Bell said. "Then when it hit the ref, I picked it up and saw nothing but green grass, and I went and took it."

Bell's return in the second quarter extended West's lead to 14-0, and the Wolverines were never seriously threatened in winning a season-opening game for just the second time in the program's short history.

West (1-0) leaned heavily on its defense and the effort paid off. Bell also had an interception that led to another Wolverines touchdown, and teammate Thomas Willbanks had several big defensive plays before he left with an injury.

The Wolverines got a 12-yard sack of Hornets quarterback Lathan Boone on Tulsa Washington's opening possession. That gave West a short field to work with, and the Wolverines took advantage with Jake Casey finding Ty Durham down the left sideline for 45 yards and an early 7-0 lead with 8:13 left in the first quarter.

After Bell's special teams play made it 14-0, the senior defensive back came up with his second big defensive play of the game, intercepting Boone on the sideline. Bell said earlier he's been flagged for defensive holding on the same route, but kept his arms down and was able to step in front of the pass for the interception.

West wasted little time in taking advantage as Casey hit Jaxon Brust for 29 yards on first down. That Casey-to-Brust combination was huge all game for the Wolverines, and they were in sync again later in the drive as Casey hit Brust on a 5-yard slant for a touchdown and a 21-0 lead just before halftime.

The Wolverines added their final score on the first play of the fourth quarter, marching 72 yards in 8 plays to go up 28-0. Casey hit Durham for 24 and 20 yards on the drive, and connected with Brust for a 14-yard gain. Carson Morgan capped the drive with a short touchdown run.

The Hornets avoided the shutout late in the fourth quarter, using a 43-yard punt return by Micah Tease to set up a 5-yard touchdown run by Boone.

"I told my coaches I hate game ones," West Coach Bryan Pratt said. "We had a lot of mistakes, a lot of penalties that we can't afford. We just put ourselves in some really bad situations. We've got to do a whole better job and clean that up. But that's what nonconference is all about, trying to clean things up and get better."