PREP FOOTBALL: Dixon’s fourth-quarter pass leads Pea Ridge to victory

PEA RIDGE-- Pea Ridge quarterback Gavin Dixon found Austin James for a tie-breaking 27-yard touchdown pass with 6:19 left to play, and the Blackhawks defense came up with a turnover on downs to fend off Gravette 27-20 on Friday night at Blackhawk Stadium.

The Dixon pass was the last of four lead changes in the game. Gravette had a chance to tie or take the lead on the ensuing possession, but the Pea Ridge defense came up with a four-and-out stop.

Pea Ridge Coach Brey Cook said he was proud of his team's resiliency.

"What a great way to start the season," Cook said. "A rival like Gravette, very well-coached, very tough team, and it came down to the very last minute. So I'm proud of these guys for fighting to the end."

Cook praised the defense for coming through with the game's most timely stop.

"Coach [Max] Hotelling has got the defense rolling," he said. "Those guys are freaking playing hard. And they're playing smart. I'm extremely proud of them to be able to get a stop when we had to have it."

Dixon got the scoring started early for the Blackhawks, leading the team down the field for a 7-play, 80-yard season-opening drive, capped off with an 8-yard scoring toss to Kayden Rains.

The junior quarterback finished the game 10 of 19, passing for 131 yards and four touchdowns. He shook off two first-half interceptions and completed 75% of his throws in the second half, leading the Blackhawks on crucial scoring drives.

"He's a playmaker," Cook said of Dixon. "He's an athlete, he's smart, he knows what he's doing out here and he's surrounded by playmakers. He's got an offensive line that's giving him time and has some great receivers."

Gravette took its first lead of the game with 4:40 left in the first half when Coach Kelby Bohannon pulled some trick plays. He placed backup quarterback Gabe Holmes in the game, who received a toss from starter Rhett Hilger, then threw a 39-yard touchdown pass down the right hash to Ethan Ellis. A successful PAT from Liam McGuire put the Lions up 13-7.

The Blackhawks tied it again right before the half when Dixon found Caden Thompson at the right front pylon for a fourth-and-goal, 3-yard touchdown pass. The extra point was missed, and the score as 13-13 at the break.

The third quarter was a defensive affair nearly throughout, but Pea Ridge reclaimed the lead with 16 seconds left when Dixon connected with Bowen Phillips to cap off a 10-play, 82-yard drive with a 5-yard scoring pass, putting the Blackhawks ahead 20-13.

Gravette responded in the fourth. Hilger and Mason Meeker connected for 33- and 35-yard completions, and Gabe Holmes punched it in from 5 yards out to tie it at 20-20 with 10:55 to play.

Dixon's game-winning throw to James was the game's final points.

Bohannon said despite the loss, he was proud of the way the Lions competed.

"Our kids know that we're on the right track," he said. "We're doing the right things and staying committed to what we're trying to do is getting us better and where we want to be. I know it didn't come out the way that we wanted but we were competing for 48 minutes and that's what I asked them to do.

Cook commended his team for only committing one penalty, a 5-yard offsides call.

"It was huge," he said of playing clean. "That's a point, that we can't shoot ourselves in the foot. That's been a big focus of ours. We were able to do that, but now can we take it to the next level, having none of those issues, no pre-snap, no holding, nothing to really kill ourselves these next couple of games."