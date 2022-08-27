PREP FOOTBALL: Fort Smith Northside too much for rival Southside





FORT SMITH -- The Fort Smith Northside Grizzlies were slow getting onto the field Friday night, but that was the only thing they didn't do quickly.

Northside scored on its first possession and racked up 523 yards with a quick-strike attack in a 42-24 win over Fort Smith Southside in the 62nd Battle of Rogers Avenue and the 86th season opener for the Grizzlies at Mayo-Thompson Stadium.

The win marked the seventh straight for Northside in the series and bumped its lead to 35-25-2 all-time in the series.

The win also was the first for Felix Curry as Northside's head coach.

"It always feels good to get that first one out of the way," Curry said. "It was an ugly 'W,' but it was a 'W.' "

Despite the offensive output, Northside never completely put away the Mavericks, who also had a big night offensively with 482 yards.

"We're disappointed because we know our defense can play better than they played," Curry said. "We put up 42 points, so it's hard to complain. We've got to get better and build a little more depth here and there."

Northside cracked a 7-7 tie with a 43-yard touchdown pass from Pum Savoy to DaMari Smith on the second play of the second quarter,, and Southside played catch up the rest of the night.

Jackson DeLassus booted a 26-yard field goal to get the Mavericks within 14-10, but T'kavion King went 75 yards on a run around the left side, breaking several tackles along the way and Northside took a 21-10 lead into the half.

Northside took the second-half kickoff and capped a 10-play scoring drive on King's 19-yard run around the left side for a 29-10 lead with 8:21 left in the third quarter.

Southside cut Northside's lead with a 45-yard touchdown pass from George Herrell to Greyson York with 3:38 left in the quarter.

Northside put together another 10-play scoring drive with King scoring from 2 yards out with a push by lineman Jamoni Benton with 9:03 left in the game for a 35-17 lead.

Nothside forced a Southside fumble at the 7, and King ran 90 yards to the 3. Savoy went untouched around the left side for a 42-17 lead with 4:22 left.

Southside added a touchdown with 2:38 left on Herrell's 4-yard toss to York to set the final score.

Savoy, in his first start at quarterback for the Grizzlies, completed 18 of 23 passes for 220 yards and successfully guided an offense that also rushed for 303 yards. King led the ground game with 228 yards on 12 carries. Smith had five catches for 91 yards.

"We've got a lot of fast guys," Curry said.

Herrell was 22-of-47 passing for Southside for 346 yards. Isaac Gregory ran for 84 yards and caught 6 passes for 62 yards. York caught six passes for 110 yards.





Fort Smith Northside cheerleaders take a group photo Friday before the start of the “Battle of Rogers Avenue” against Forth Smith Southside at Mayo-Thompson Stadium in Fort Smith. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)





