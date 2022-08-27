PREP FOOTBALL: Nye’s 5 TD passes help Bentonville outlast Broken Arrow in offensive shootout

BENTONVILLE -- Jody Grant never expected Bentonville's season opener to turn into a track meet, but it turned out that way Friday night.

Carter Nye threw for five touchdowns, including three to C.J. Brown, and Josh Ficklin accounted for four scores as the Tigers outlasted Broken Arrow, Okla., in a 56-46 showdown at Tiger Stadium.

"You just never knew what you were going to see," Grant said after the two teams combined for 102 points and 1,038 total yards. "We knew Broken Arrow was a really talented team on both sides of the ball. It didn't feel like the defenses played good because of the way the offenses played, but I think you will see at the end of the season both teams' defenses will be pretty good."

Nye, who saw a substantial amount of time at quarterback last season, finished with 269 yards on 11-of-18 passing, and each time he connected with Brown, good things happened. They helped Bentonville come back from an early 17-6 deficit when they connected for a 3-yard touchdown pass, then gave the Tigers the lead for good on a 56-yard scoring strike with 1:13 before halftime.

The third time proved to be a charm as Nye avoided a sack, then hit an open Brown for a 66-yard touchdown pass that gave Bentonville (1-0) a 42-32 lead with 10:21 remaining.

"C.J. is just incredible," Nye said of Brown, who finished with 125 yards receiving and also a 41-yard kickoff return to set up his first reception. "But it couldn't have happened without the line. Without them, we don't have an offense, and Josh [Ficklin] is always back there, running hard. They stopped the run early, but it opened up later."

Broken Arrow (0-1) ran 92 plays to Bentonville's 52 and outgained the Tigers by a 589-449 margin, but Bentonville's defense came up with key plays with it needed them the most. The visiting Tigers had pulled within 28-25 on Kaibre Harris' 53-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, then Jaylon Franklin intercepted a Nye pass to give Broken Arrow a chance to take the lead.

J.T. Tomescko, however, grabbed an interception six plays later after the ball bounced off a receiver's hands, and he returned it to the Broken Arrow 20 before a holding call pushed the ball back 10 yards. Ficklin, who had 157 yards on 29 carries, scored on a 4-yard run two plays later and made it 35-25.

"It was a tipped ball that went right to him," Grant said of Tomescko. "With his speed, he gives you a chance to flip the field and score. He did and it was called back, but it gave us great field position. With the way our offense was operating, we were confident we could go and score."

Broken Arrow had pulled within 42-39 on Harris' 3-yard touchdown run with 9:38 remaining and forced a three-and-out to get another chance to take the lead. The visitors, however, were also forced to punt, and Ficklin sealed the game with late touchdown runs of 2 and 16 yards in a 31-second span.