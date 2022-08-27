PREP FOOTBALL: Stephens leads Harrison past Springdale

SPRINGDALE -- Talon Stephens snagged three interceptions, a touchdown pass and blocked a punt as Harrison topped Springdale 24-14 in season-opening action Friday night at Jarrell Williams Bulldog Stadium.

"He needs to be All-American after tonight," new Goblins Coach Chris Keylon said of the senior. "That guy's unbelievable. Diminutive, you know, but plays like he's 240 pounds. No fear. We're very fortunate to have him on our ball team."

Springdale enjoyed success at times in the passing game, but turnovers and penalties proved costly.

"We started off the game playing really well offensively and defensively," Bulldogs Coach Brett Hobbs said. "Hats off to Harrison. They were a very physical football team, did a great job running the football. Ultimately, we hurt ourselves. Three interceptions, that's tough to overcome."

Up 17-7, Mason Ketterman and Stephens combined on a 57-yard catch-and-run, giving the Goblins a 24-7 lead with 4:33 left in the game.

Springdale fought back, pulling within 24-14 on Cayden Aaserude's scoring pass to Chris Cortez with 4:12 left.

The Bulldogs' Tajon Sparks recovered the ensuing onside kick. But Stephens' third interception sealed Harrison's victory.

The Goblins took the second-half kickoff and used a run-heavy drive to set up a tiebreaking 33-yard field goal by Brody Burge for a 10-7 lead.

After Stephens' blocked punt, Beck Jones shook off tacklers to score from 7 yards out for a 17-7 edge with 11:05 remaining.

The Bulldogs jumped ahead early after recovering a fumble at the Harrison 12.

Two plays later, Aaserude hit Junior Reyna on a 10-yard touchdown pass. The PAT put Springdale up 7-0 with 9:33 left in the first quarter.

The Goblins evened the score on Jones' 6-yard keeper and Burge's conversion kick at the 7:12 mark of the second quarter.

Stephens ended a Springdale scoring threat by intercepting an Aaserude pass in the end zone and returning it 59 yards to the Bulldogs' 43 with 50 seconds left in the first half.