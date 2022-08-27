Pulaski Academy turns away Robinson





Different class, same result.

Junior quarterback Kel Busby completed 25 of 41 passes for 327 yards and 3 touchdowns in Pulaski Academy's 55-29 victory over Joe T. Robinson in a season-opening matchup of 2021 state champions Friday night at Joe B. Hatcher Stadium in Little Rock.

An overflow crowd watched Pulaski Academy amass 672 total yards on 88 plays in recording its 54th consecutive home victory. The Bruins were making their Class 6A debut after winning seven Class 5A state championships in the previous eight seasons, including 2019, 2020 and 2021.

"I thought we did some good things," second-year Pulaski Academy Coach Anthony Lucas said. "Of course, we're always going to pick out the bad things. I think we came out a little bit sharper, especially after last week's scrimmage against Bryant. I was impressed with the effort, the way we came out and competed."

Busby, who was making his first career start, staked Pulaski Academy to a 34-21 halftime lead with touchdown passes of 80 yards to senior wide receiver Tyson McCarroll and 9 yards to junior tailback Kenny Jordan. The 9-yarder, which came on fourth-and-6, gave the Bruins the lead for good, 20-14, with 11:05 remaining in the first half.

Busby also threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to junior wide receiver John Mark Charette with 3:44 remaining in the third quarter as the lead grew to 42-21. Busby left the game with 1:59 remaining in the third quarter with an ankle injury, Lucas said, and didn't return.

"I'm impressed," Lucas said, referring to Busby. "The one thing that I love is he'll watch film and he'll build off of this. Some of the mistakes he made in the Bryant game, he didn't make tonight. He got better at what he did. Hope we can get that injury fixed and be ready to go."

Jordan also rushed 17 times for 156 yards and 2 first-half touchdowns (2 yards and 1 yard). The 1-yard run bumped the lead to 26-14 with four minutes remaining in the second quarter. Jordan, again taking a direct snap, ran 2 yards for another score with 1:52 remaining in the second quarter. Jordan completed a pass for two points to senior wide receiver Will Hawkins for the 34-21 halftime lead.

Robinson was led by senior tailback Noah Freeman, who rushed 11 times for 96 yards and two first-half touchdowns. The Senators have returned to Class 5A this cycle after spending the past decade in Class 4A, a run highlighted by state championships in 2019 and 2021.

"I'm going to tell you now, Robinson's got a good ballclub," Lucas said. "They're very talented, very athletic. They were in this game. But I'm proud of our guys, 1-0, and moving on."





Pulaski Academy’s Preston Spann (left) and Romelo Bell (right) pressure Joe T. Robinson quarterback Friday at Pulaski Academy in Little Rock. More photos at arkansasonline.com/827PA/ (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Stephen B. Thornton)











