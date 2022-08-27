Religion calendar

ANNOUNCEMENTS AND SERVICES

• Abundant Life Family Worship Center, 100 Southeastern Ave., Jacksonville, has Sunday School at 10 and worship services at 11 a.m. Sundays. Bible Study is 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. (501) 241-0210.

• Bullock Temple Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, 1513 S. Park St., livestreams services at 10 a.m. Sundays at btclr.org. (501) 375-1581.

• Christ Episcopal Church, 509 Scott St., holds Communion services at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Sundays and 6 p.m. Sundays; and Compline at 7 p.m. Sundays. The church holds a chapel service at 12:05 p.m. Wednesdays and an online prayer service at 12:05 p.m. Thursdays. Livestreamed services are available at christchurchlr.org. (501) 375-2342.

• First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 14411 Taylor Loop Road, posts its schedules for worship, study and support groups at fcclr.live. (501) 225-5656.

• First Lutheran Church, 314 E. Eighth St., worships at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. (501) 372-1023.

• First Presbyterian Church, 800 Scott St., holds services at 9:30 and 11 a.m. Sundays. (501) 372-1804.

• First United Methodist Church, 723 Center St., livestreams services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sundays at fumclr.org. (501) 372-2256.

• Grace Lutheran Church, 5124 Hillcrest Ave., worships at 10 a.m. Sundays. Information and streaming link available at gracelutheranlr.org. (501) 663-3631.

• Greater New Hope Baptist Church, 1723 W. 44th St., North Little Rock, holds its fourth annual Servanthood Appreciation Service at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 11. Masks are required. (501) 758-4651.

• Highland Valley United Methodist Church, 15524 Chenal Parkway, has in-person worship services at 8:30 and 11 a.m. Sundays, with the 11 a.m. service available on YouTube and Facebook. Links are available at hvumc.org or (501) 224-6047.

• Immanuel Baptist Church, 501 N. Shackleford Road, livestreams services at 9 a.m. at ibclr.org and holds in-person services at 9 and 10:30 a.m. Sundays. (501) 376-3071.

• Journey Church, 4511 E. 43rd St., North Little Rock, worships at 10:50 a.m. Sundays. Service is livestreamed at tinyurl.com/2p9tuds6. More information at discoverjourneychurch.com.

• Lakewood United Methodist Church, 2016 Topf Road, North Little Rock, livestreams its classic traditional service at 9, contemporary, also at 9, and modern at 11 a.m. Sundays; links to services at expandingthelight.org. (501) 753-6186.

• New Light Missionary Baptist Church, 3110 Battery St., has limited in-person services and livestreams on Facebook and YouTube at 10 a.m. Sundays; and holds Bible study at 6 p.m. Wednesdays. (501) 375-4098.

• Pulaski Heights Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 4724 Hillcrest Ave., has temporarily suspended in-person services, but livestreams them at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. They can be viewed on Zoom at 822 3039 7833, passcode 794709. (501) 663-8149.

• Pulaski Heights United Methodist Church, 4823 Woodlawn Drive, has in-person services Sundays at 9 and 11 a.m., which are livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube. A service also airs at 10:30 a.m. on KATV. phumc.com/worship or (501) 664-3600.

• Pulaski Heights Presbyterian Church, 4401 Woodlawn Drive, has in-person worship services at 10:45 a.m. Sundays. They are livestreamed and a recording of the service is available throughout the week at phpreslr.com. (501) 663-8361.

• St. Andrew's Anglican Church, 8300 Kanis Road, is hosting GriefShare, a 13-week grief support group, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. starting. Sept. 13. Sign-up is available at saclr.org or by calling (501) 614-6061.

• St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 1000 N. Mississippi St., celebrates the Eucharist at 8 and 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sundays. (501) 225-4203.

• St. Michael's Episcopal Church, 12415 Cantrell Road, has a Communion Service at 10 a.m. Sundays, livestream via interactive Zoom. For Zoom link, visit stmichaels-church.com. (501) 224-1442.

• Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 310 W. 17th St., has a spoken service at 7:30 a.m., and a Choral Eucharist service at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. More information at trinitylittlerock.org.

• Unitarian Universalist Church of Little Rock, 1818 Reservoir Road, will hear from Chris Jones, an ordained minister and a graduate of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology at 11 a.m. Sunday. The topic: "Science and Religion." uuclr@uuclr.org or (501) 225-1503.

